Entertainment

Marvel premieres the second trailer for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' bringing excitement to fans

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will premiere on the big screen on July 26.

Fotograma del segundo tráiler de 'Deadpool & Wolverine', la película de Walt Disney Corporation y Marvel Studios que se estrenará el próximo 26 de julio.
(Jay Maidment / Marvel Studios)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 23, 2024
1 minute read

Marvel premiered the second trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" Monday. The trailer, two minutes and 39 seconds long, gave fans a new look at what will be the first Deadpool movie from the studio and which, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be the first film made with these characters by Walt Disney Studios.

The trailer did not disappoint. Featuring the song "Like A Prayer" by the singer Madonna, it showed Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) fighting against Wolverine (played, again, by Hugh Jackman) while trying to convince Jackman's character to join him.

"I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about," Deadpool assures Wolverine. The latter, indifferent, replies: "Not my f***ing problem." After this, the antihero decides to put his finger on the problem: "Is that what you said when your world went to s***?"

Fans react to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameos

After this brief dialogue come the action scenes, in which cameos from other Marvel characters are seen that did not go unnoticed by Marvel fans, who did not take long to react to the trailer, showing their enthusiasm for the imminent premiere:

The third film of the "Deadpool" film saga will hit theaters on July 26. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the feature film, Variety reports, will also star Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karen Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla ofrecida por la televisión Televisen de la actuación de Will Smith junto a J. Balvin en Coachella 2024.

Grimes and Will Smith, the unexpected stars of the first weekend of Coachella

Fotograma de 'Civil War', el largometraje de Alex Garland protagonizado por Kirsten Dunst.

'Civil War' grosses more than $25.7 million on its opening weekend

Fotograma del 'Diario de Bridget Jones' en el que se ve a Renée Zellweger interpretando a la protagonista en la película de 2003.

Bridget Jones returns: Universal Pictures confirms that there will be a fourth film starring Renée Zellweger

Imagen promocional de 'Joker: Folie à Deux', película protagonizada por Joaquín Phoenix y Lady Gaga que llegará a los cines el 4 de octubre de 2024.

Warner Bros shakes up CinemaCon in Las Vegas with the long-awaited trailer for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

General view of the new Disney+ streaming service, launched today in the UK. Disney announced it is to lower the streaming service's 'overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25\%' in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Photo credit should read: James Warwick/EMPICS Entertainment

Goodbye to shared accounts on Disney+: Iger announces that the platform will implement this measure starting in June

Vincent Zurzolo, director de operaciones de Metropolis Collectibles, posee Action Comics #1, el cómic de 1938, el 23 de febrero de 2010 en Nueva York

Superman breaks record by becoming the most valuable comic in history after being auctioned for $6 million

Lizzo actuando en el escenario Pyramid en el festival de Glastonbury. La cantante se enfrenta a una importante demanda por acoso sexual y crear un ambiente de trabajo hostil.

Lizzo takes back what she said and claims she is "not gonna quit music"

La cantante Taylor Swift durante el concierto que ofreció como parte del 'Eras Tour' el 23 de febrero de 2024 en Singapur. La artista entró a formar parte del listado de multimillonarios del mundo de la revista Forbes en abril de 2024.

Taylor Swift enters the Forbes list of the richest people in the world

A la izquierda: Shakira durante su concierto en marzo de 2024 en Times Square. A la derecha: Margot Robbie interpretando a Barbie en la película dirigida por Margot Robbie y estrenada en julio de 2023.

Shakira attacks 'Barbie': "My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating"