Marvel premieres the second trailer for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' bringing excitement to fans

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will premiere on the big screen on July 26.

Marvel premiered the second trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" Monday. The trailer, two minutes and 39 seconds long, gave fans a new look at what will be the first Deadpool movie from the studio and which, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be the first film made with these characters by Walt Disney Studios.

The trailer did not disappoint. Featuring the song "Like A Prayer" by the singer Madonna, it showed Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) fighting against Wolverine (played, again, by Hugh Jackman) while trying to convince Jackman's character to join him.

"I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about," Deadpool assures Wolverine. The latter, indifferent, replies: "Not my f***ing problem." After this, the antihero decides to put his finger on the problem: "Is that what you said when your world went to s***?"

Fans react to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameos

After this brief dialogue come the action scenes, in which cameos from other Marvel characters are seen that did not go unnoticed by Marvel fans, who did not take long to react to the trailer, showing their enthusiasm for the imminent premiere:

Kelly Hu returns as Lady Deathstrike in #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/9vUJYphGJg — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) April 22, 2024

To everyone staring at Ant-Man’s Head,

Pay attention to the fact that Lady Deathstrike and Azazel are back.#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/FIKPiV8BYj — Rexy’s_Gaming_Bro 🦖🦕🦖 ‘Jurassic’ News + More (@Rexys_Bro) April 22, 2024

The third film of the "Deadpool" film saga will hit theaters on July 26. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the feature film, Variety reports, will also star Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karen Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.