Entertainment

Hispanics Juan Gabriel and Hector Lavoe enter the National Recording Registry

The Library of Congress maintained that these are "audio treasures worthy of preservation."

Juan Gabriel y Héctor Lavoe
(
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 17, 2024
2 minutes read

The Library of Congress reported that "Amor Eternal" by Mexican Juan Gabriel and "The Singer" by Puerto Rican Hector Lavoe were chosen to be part of the National Recording Registry. In addition, albums by artists such as The Notorious BIG, The Chicks and Green Day join the list of 25 selected recordings, bringing the total number of titles on the Registry to 650.

"The Library of Congress is proud to preserve the sounds of American history and our diverse culture through the National Recording Registry. We have selected audio treasures worthy of preservation with our partners this year, including a wide range of music from the past 100 years, as well as comedy. We were thrilled to receive a record number of public nominations, and we welcome the public’s input on what we should preserve next," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

The recordings selected for the National Recording Registry bring the number of titles on the registry to 650, representing a small portion of the national library’s vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.

In that sense, the Library of Congress explained that "Amor Eterno" by Juan Gabriel is a "heartbreaking ballad that he wrote in memory of his late mother, it has long been a staple in the singer's native Mexico and throughout Latin America, and this year it joins the National Recording Registry."

Juan Gabriel died in 2016 at the age of 66. The Library spoke with his son, Iván Gabriel Aguilera, who highlighted his father's legacy in Hispanic music and culture. "I think that generations in the future, that's what he always wanted, to see his music and for it to apply to their lives too. There was something that he always said. That as long as the public, the people, continue singing my music, Juan Gabriel is never going to die, and it's nice to see that happening here," Aguilera said.

Regarding "El Cantante" by Hector Lavoe, the Library detailed that "the song narrates the livelihood, struggles and adversities that singers experience, along with describing how they must interact positively with the public – who, in the end, are their only supporters."

Written by the Panamanian musician, singer and composer Rubén Blades, and produced by Willie Colón, “El Cantante” is a song made famous by Puerto Rican salsa singer Hector Lavoe (1946-1993). It debuted on the 1978 Fania Records album “Comedia,” “El Cantante” became the signature song for Lavoe and provided the title for the 2006 biopic of his life staring Marc Anthony.

