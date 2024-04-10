Bridget Jones returns: Universal Pictures confirms that there will be a fourth film starring Renée Zellweger

Bridget Jones is making a comeback. The popular character played by actress Renée Zellweger will return with what will be the fourth film in the saga on Febr. 14, 2025. The feature film, titled "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" will premiere exclusively in Peacock. It will once again feature the actress who, nine years later, will reprise the role of Bridget Jones in a new installment that will adapt the book of the same name published by British writer Helen Fielding in 2013.

Universal Pictures confirmed that there will be a fourth film in the saga. However, Fielding had already announced in 2022 that she was working on the script for it. She did so during her interview on the "Radio Times" podcast, where she said she hoped the film would go ahead:

Yeah, I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen. Every film that gets made is a miracle. I think it’s really difficult to make films and to make them happen and to make them good and we want it to be really good. But I really hope so. I’d love to see it on the screen.

The new installment will not only feature Renée Zellweger. Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson will also return to play, respectively, Daniel Cleaver and Dr. Rawlings. Also joining the cast are Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, although their characters have not yet been revealed. Colin Firth will not appear, however, since his character, Mark Darcy, disappears between the third and fourth novels and, therefore, will not be in this new installment of the saga.