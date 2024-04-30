'Stereophonic' and 'Hell's Kitchen' lead 2024 Tony Award nominations

The Tony Awards are here. The top awards in the American theater began their preparations by announcing the nominees who could take home the coveted Tony Award next Sunday, June 16. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the awards ceremony celebrating Broadway talent. The event will be broadcast on both CBS and Paramount Plus.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. It will be hosted for the third time by actress Ariana DeBose and will honor the best plays on Broadway this year. There are two big favorites. Both "Stereophonic," the 1970s rock-inspired play, and "Hell's Kitchen," the Alicia Keys musical, managed to rack up a total of 13 nominations.

They are followed by the play "The Outsiders." The play is based on the novel published by S. E. Hinton in 1967. It was made into a movie, directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1983. It received 12 nominations while the revival of the 1966 musical, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club," is up for nine nominations.

Nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards

As for Best Actor in a Play, the nominees are William Jackson Harper, Leslie Odom Jr., Liev Schreiber, Jeremy Strong and Michael Stuhlbarg while the Best Actor in a Musical category featured nominations for Brody Grant, Jonathan Groff, Dorian Harewood, Brian d' Arcy James and Eddie Redmayne.

The Tony Awards also announced the nominees for Best Actress. For Best Actress in a Play, the nominees are Betsy Aidem, Jessica Lange, Rachel McAdams, Sarah Paulson and Amy Ryan while the nominees for Best Actress in a Musical are Eden Espinosa, Maleah Joi Moon, Kelli O'Hara, Maryann Plunkett and Gayle Rankin. The nominees for the 77th Tony Awards are as follows:

Best Play

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding," Written by: Jocelyn Bioh

"Mary Jane," Written by: Amy Herzog

"Mother Play," Written by: Paula Vogel Paula Vogel

"Prayer for the French Republic," Written by: Joshua Harmon Joshua Harmon

"Stereophonic," Written by: David Adjmi

Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate," Written by: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

"An Enemy of the People," New version: Amy Herzog

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic"

Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"

Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Lila Neugebauer, "Adequate"

Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Lead Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"

Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"

Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate"

Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Will Brill, "Stereophonic"

Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"

Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"

Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"

Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"

Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"

Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"

Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Dots, "Appropriate"

Dots, "An Enemy of the People"

Derek McLane, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

David Zinn, "Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

David Zinn, "Stereophonic"

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite, "Appropriate"

Dede Ayite, "Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

Enver Chakartash, "Stereophonic"

Emilio Sosa, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

David Zinn, "An Enemy of the People"

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd, "An Enemy of the People"

Amith Chandrashaker, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jiyoun Chang, "Stereophonic"

Jane Cox, "Appropriate"

Natasha Katz, "Grey House"

Best Sound Design in a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, "Jaja’s African Hair Braiding"

Leah Gelpe, "Mary Jane"

Tom Gibbons, "Grey House"

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, "Appropriate"

Ryan Rumery, "Stereophonic"

Best Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinois"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Original Score (of a Play or Musical)

"Days of Wine and Roses," Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

"Here Lies Love," Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne

"The Outsiders," Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

"Stereophonic," Music & Lyrics: Will Butler

"Suffs," Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Revival of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Gutenberg! The Musical!"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Who’s Tommy"

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Michael Greif, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"

Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"

Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders"

Best Lead Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"

Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"

Brian d’Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"

Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Kelli O’Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, "Back To The Future: The Musical"

Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Amber Iman, "Lempicka"

Nikki M. James, "Suffs"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python’s Spamalot"

Kecia Lewis, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Book of a Musical

"Hell's Kitchen," Kristoffer Diaz

"The Notebook," Bekah Brunstetter

"The Outsiders," Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

"Suffs," Shaina Taub

"Water for Elephants," Rick Elice

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, "The Outsiders"

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Takeshi Kata, "Water for Elephants"

David Korins, "Here Lies Love"

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, "Lempicka"

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, "Back To The Future: The Musical"

Tom Scutt, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Linda Cho, "The Great Gatsby"

David Israel Reynoso, "Water for Elephants"

Tom Scutt, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Paul Tazewell, "Suffs"

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, "Illinoise"

Isabella Byrd, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Natasha Katz, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Bradley King and David Bengali, "Water for Elephants"

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, "The Outsiders"

Best Sound Design in a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, "Here Lies Love"

Kai Harada, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Nick Lidster for Autograph, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Gareth Owen, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Cody Spencer, "The Outsiders"

Best Choreography (of a Play or Musical)

Annie-B Parson, "Here Lies Love"

Camille A. Brown, "Hell’s Kitchen"

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, "The Outsiders"

Justin Peck, "Illinoise"

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, "Water for Elephants"

Best Orchestrations (of a Play or Musical)