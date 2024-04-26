Entertainment

Marc Anthony releases his new album, 'Muevense'

The singer performed at the Latin American Music Awards where he presented the single, 'Ale Ale.'

Marc Anthony actúa durante la gira Historia Tour en el Prudential Center en Nueva Jersey el 10 de febrero de 2024.
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 26, 2024
1 minute read

Marc Anthony released his new album "Muevense" this Friday. The singer took advantage of his performance at the Latin American Music Awards this Thursday and there decided to present the first single from the new album, titled "Ale Ale," which was accompanied by the official video clip of the song:

My people!!!! Wow thanks for all the messages about '"Ale Ale" that's why we sent it in advance to the  radio stations, Muevense the full album, so go listen to it and send me your videos!!

The album, made up of ten new songs, is the fourteenth studio album by the singer of Hispanic descent. And the new song "Ale Ale" is, Caracol Radio highlights, a composition that "invites patriotism, to defend institutions, to love the country where one lives." An intention that he demonstrates by standing in front of a bunch of world flags singing and that can be seen during the official video clip:

Make some noise, my people! "Ale-Ale" is now available on all platforms. Check it out!

His new work will be included in the tour he is currently doing, "Historia Tour 2024." A series of concerts that it is offering in several countries and that it expanded with new destinations in the United States, Mexico and Central America.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de la versión "The Black Dog", una de las vertientes del disco de Taylor Swift 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift releases her new album: 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Juan Gabriel y Héctor Lavoe

Hispanics Juan Gabriel and Hector Lavoe enter the National Recording Registry

El actor Keanu Reeves junto al personaje Shadow. El interprete dará voz al personaje del videojuego en 'Sonic 3'.

Keanu Reeves joins 'Sonic 3,' will voice the villain Shadow

Captura de pantalla ofrecida por la televisión Televisen de la actuación de Will Smith junto a J. Balvin en Coachella 2024.

Grimes and Will Smith, the unexpected stars of the first weekend of Coachella

Fotograma de 'Civil War', el largometraje de Alex Garland protagonizado por Kirsten Dunst.

'Civil War' grosses more than $25.7 million on its opening weekend

Fotograma del 'Diario de Bridget Jones' en el que se ve a Renée Zellweger interpretando a la protagonista en la película de 2003.

Bridget Jones returns: Universal Pictures confirms that there will be a fourth film starring Renée Zellweger

Imagen promocional de 'Joker: Folie à Deux', película protagonizada por Joaquín Phoenix y Lady Gaga que llegará a los cines el 4 de octubre de 2024.

Warner Bros shakes up CinemaCon in Las Vegas with the long-awaited trailer for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

General view of the new Disney+ streaming service, launched today in the UK. Disney announced it is to lower the streaming service's 'overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25\%' in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Photo credit should read: James Warwick/EMPICS Entertainment

Goodbye to shared accounts on Disney+: Iger announces that the platform will implement this measure starting in June

Vincent Zurzolo, director de operaciones de Metropolis Collectibles, posee Action Comics #1, el cómic de 1938, el 23 de febrero de 2010 en Nueva York

Superman breaks record by becoming the most valuable comic in history after being auctioned for $6 million