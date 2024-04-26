Marc Anthony releases his new album, 'Muevense'

The singer performed at the Latin American Music Awards where he presented the single, 'Ale Ale.'

Marc Anthony released his new album "Muevense" this Friday. The singer took advantage of his performance at the Latin American Music Awards this Thursday and there decided to present the first single from the new album, titled "Ale Ale," which was accompanied by the official video clip of the song:

My people!!!! Wow thanks for all the messages about '"Ale Ale" that's why we sent it in advance to the radio stations, Muevense the full album, so go listen to it and send me your videos!!

The album, made up of ten new songs, is the fourteenth studio album by the singer of Hispanic descent. And the new song "Ale Ale" is, Caracol Radio highlights, a composition that "invites patriotism, to defend institutions, to love the country where one lives." An intention that he demonstrates by standing in front of a bunch of world flags singing and that can be seen during the official video clip:

Make some noise, my people! "Ale-Ale" is now available on all platforms. Check it out!

His new work will be included in the tour he is currently doing, "Historia Tour 2024." A series of concerts that it is offering in several countries and that it expanded with new destinations in the United States, Mexico and Central America.