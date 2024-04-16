Entertainment

Keanu Reeves joins 'Sonic 3,' will voice the villain Shadow

The “John Wick” star will voice the black hedgehog who first appeared in the video game “Sonic Adventure 2.”

El actor Keanu Reeves junto al personaje Shadow. El interprete dará voz al personaje del videojuego en 'Sonic 3'.
(Cordon Press / Wikimedia Commons)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 16, 2024
1 minute read

Keanu Reeves will join the third installment of Sonic, titled "Sonic 3," and will voice the villain Shadow. The actor from the "John Wick" film saga will thus voice the animated character who is the is one of the nemeses of the famous blue hedgehog who appeared for the first time in the video game released in 2001, "Sonic Adventure 2."

Produced by Paramount Pictures, the film will continue right where the second installment left off and will feature, as The Hollywood Reporter reported, a depressed Dr. Eggman (played by Jim Carrey), who doesn't quite know how to defeat the blue hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz).

CinemaCon to debut first teaser of 'Sonic 3'

However, after a moment of weakness, the scientist creates Shadow the Hedgehog, the character voiced by Keanu Reeves. This is, in many ways, the anti-Sonic, since he is dark in color, tense in character and, over time, as can be seen in the video game that introduced the character, it is discovered that he has the same powers as his blue counterpart.

The third installment of the Sonic film saga will once again feature Jeff Fowler as director. Also returning will be Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno. They will produce this new film that is scheduled to hit the big screen on Dec. 20 of this year.

This new movie has a challenge ahead of it, since it must live up to the previous films. These installments, Variety recalls, managed to earn a total of $725.2 million, making it one of Paramount's most successful franchises. The studio even ordered the creation of a spin-off series, "Knuckles," whose first season will premiere on Friday, April 26.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen promocional de 'Joker: Folie à Deux', película protagonizada por Joaquín Phoenix y Lady Gaga que llegará a los cines el 4 de octubre de 2024.

Warner Bros shakes up CinemaCon in Las Vegas with the long-awaited trailer for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

General view of the new Disney+ streaming service, launched today in the UK. Disney announced it is to lower the streaming service's 'overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25\%' in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Photo credit should read: James Warwick/EMPICS Entertainment

Goodbye to shared accounts on Disney+: Iger announces that the platform will implement this measure starting in June

Vincent Zurzolo, director de operaciones de Metropolis Collectibles, posee Action Comics #1, el cómic de 1938, el 23 de febrero de 2010 en Nueva York

Superman breaks record by becoming the most valuable comic in history after being auctioned for $6 million

Lizzo actuando en el escenario Pyramid en el festival de Glastonbury. La cantante se enfrenta a una importante demanda por acoso sexual y crear un ambiente de trabajo hostil.

Lizzo takes back what she said and claims she is "not gonna quit music"

La cantante Taylor Swift durante el concierto que ofreció como parte del 'Eras Tour' el 23 de febrero de 2024 en Singapur. La artista entró a formar parte del listado de multimillonarios del mundo de la revista Forbes en abril de 2024.

Taylor Swift enters the Forbes list of the richest people in the world

A la izquierda: Shakira durante su concierto en marzo de 2024 en Times Square. A la derecha: Margot Robbie interpretando a Barbie en la película dirigida por Margot Robbie y estrenada en julio de 2023.

Shakira attacks 'Barbie': "My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating"

Lizzo durante una actuación en febrero de 2023.

Lizzo says that she "quits": "I didn’t sign up for this sh**"

Fotograma de la película La pasión de Cristo, una de las propuestas audiovisuales para ver durante el tiempo de Pascua.

The best movies to celebrate Easter

Shakira, en Times Square.

Shakira surprises 40,000 fans with pop-up concert in Times Square