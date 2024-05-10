Society

The president of Cornell University resigns amid violent antisemitic protests on campus

"I understand that there will be lots of speculation about my decision, so let me be as clear as I can: This decision is mine and mine alone," Martha Pollack stated.

Martha E. Pollack habla durante una reunión de la Junta de Regentes de la Universidad de Michigan el jueves 18 de diciembre de 2014.
Martha E. Pollack (MLIVE.COM /Landov / Cordon Press)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 10, 2024
1 minute read

The president of Cornell University, Martha Pollack, announced her resignation amid intense antisemitic protests but assured that her decision is not related to the violent events on campus.

This Thursday, Pollack shared an unexpected post through Instagram, reporting that after several years leading the institution, she decided to start a new chapter in her life. "After seven fruitful and gratifying years as Cornell’s president — and after a career in research and academia spanning five decades — I’m ready for a new chapter in my life. I greatly appreciate the continued support of our Board of Trustees, and of the many faculty, students, staff, and alumni who have spoken with and written to me with words of encouragement and support throughout my time as president, including the past academic year," she wrote.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha E. Pollack (@cornellpresident)

The university statement clarifies that the 65-year-old woman will retire, making way for Chancellor Michael I. Kotlikoff to serve as interim president starting July 1.

On the one hand, Pollack faced pressure from antisemitic vandals demanding that the university divest from companies associated with Israel. On the other hand, she received criticism for what many considered a lack of action against antisemitism on campus.

However, she insisted that her decision had nothing to do with the crisis that the campus was going through due to the anti-Israel demonstrations. She assured the public that her resignation was solely her decision. "I understand that there will be lots of speculation about my decision, so let me be as clear as I can: This decision is mine and mine alone," she stated.

Pollack's resignation joins a series of high-profile resignations from Ivy League presidents amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania resigned in December after coming under fire for testimony she gave before Congress on antisemitism, and Claudine Gay of Harvard followed a month later.

Topics:

Recommendation

Miss Teen USA y Miss USA

Miss Teen USA gives up title just days after Miss USA resigns

Captura de pantalla del avión Boeing 737-300 que sufrió un accidente el jueves 9 de mayo de 2024 en el aeropuerto internacional de Dakar, en Senegal.

Senegal: Boeing 737 accident leaves 10 injured at Dakar airport

Composición elaborada por Voz Media con imágenes de Shanti de Corte y Zoraya ter Beek capturadas de videos de YouTube de Cassis y The Free Press.

Who killed Shanti de Corte? Who will kill Zoraya ter Beek?

Shakira abandona

Spanish court shelves tax fraud case against Shakira

Una de las sedes de Pfizer.

Pfizer Agrees to Settle 10,000 Lawsuits Over Cancer Risks Caused by Heartburn Drug Zantac

Shohei Ohtani en las prácticas de la MLB | AFP

Shohei Ohtani's translator agrees to plead guilty to stealing nearly $17 million from the baseball star

Captura de pantalla con una imagen de las tormentas y tornados que pasaron por Columbia el miércoles, 8 de mayo de 2024.

At least three dead in southeastern US after several storms and tornadoes

El Tren de Aragua ya está en Estados Unidos

A prosecutor in Mexico confirmed that the Venezuelan criminal gang the Tren de Aragua operates on the border with the US and is dedicated to human trafficking

Protestas universitarias

The hostile takeover of universities by antisemitic vandals has provoked a general rejection of the Palestinian cause