The president of Cornell University resigns amid violent antisemitic protests on campus

"I understand that there will be lots of speculation about my decision, so let me be as clear as I can: This decision is mine and mine alone," Martha Pollack stated.

The president of Cornell University, Martha Pollack, announced her resignation amid intense antisemitic protests but assured that her decision is not related to the violent events on campus.

This Thursday, Pollack shared an unexpected post through Instagram, reporting that after several years leading the institution, she decided to start a new chapter in her life. "After seven fruitful and gratifying years as Cornell’s president — and after a career in research and academia spanning five decades — I’m ready for a new chapter in my life. I greatly appreciate the continued support of our Board of Trustees, and of the many faculty, students, staff, and alumni who have spoken with and written to me with words of encouragement and support throughout my time as president, including the past academic year," she wrote.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by Martha E. Pollack (@cornellpresident)

The university statement clarifies that the 65-year-old woman will retire, making way for Chancellor Michael I. Kotlikoff to serve as interim president starting July 1.

On the one hand, Pollack faced pressure from antisemitic vandals demanding that the university divest from companies associated with Israel. On the other hand, she received criticism for what many considered a lack of action against antisemitism on campus.

Cornell President Martha Pollack has announced she is “retiring” after only seven years in her role with the school. Cornell has been one of the most contentious hotspots of antisemitic activity since the 10/7 massacre in Israel. We’re not buying what Martha’s selling. pic.twitter.com/CMWTcFPfwP — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 9, 2024

However, she insisted that her decision had nothing to do with the crisis that the campus was going through due to the anti-Israel demonstrations. She assured the public that her resignation was solely her decision. "I understand that there will be lots of speculation about my decision, so let me be as clear as I can: This decision is mine and mine alone," she stated.

Pollack's resignation joins a series of high-profile resignations from Ivy League presidents amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania resigned in December after coming under fire for testimony she gave before Congress on antisemitism, and Claudine Gay of Harvard followed a month later.