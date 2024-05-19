Society

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for attacking his girlfriend in 2016: 'My behavior on that video is inexcusable'

Last Friday, images came to light showing Combs hit his then partner, Cassie Ventura. The woman sued the artist last year for sexual and physical abuse.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs insiste en su inocencia y denuncia una “caza de brujas” luego de que agentes federales allanaran sus casas en Miami y Los Ángeles
El cantante Sean 'Diddy' Combs. (AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 19, 2024
1 minute read

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized for the recently released video showing him attacking his girlfriend. The incident, according to various media outlets, occurred in 2016. Combs maintained that his behavior at the time was "inexcusable."

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," Combs said in a video posted on Instagram.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

In that sense, the rapper said that "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses."

Last Friday, a video emerged showing Combs assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. The rapper's then-partner, Cassie Ventura, sued the artist last year for sexual and physical abuse.

At that time, according to the complaint, the plaintiff alleged that "around March 2016, Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye. After this, his then partner tried to escape from the hotel room but Combs woke up "followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," she declared at that time.

The video, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how the artist grabbed, pushed, dragged and even kicked his then-girlfriend and current plaintiff Cassie Ventura while they were arguing in a California hotel:

Topics:

Recommendation

Embarazada

A South Carolina judge upholds the ban on abortion after the sixth week of gestation

Escenas de la destrucción del centro de Houston tras una tormenta mortal

Heat wave puts thousands of people without power after deadly storm in Houston at risk

Imagen de archivo de una manifestante durante la March for Life (Marcha por la Vida) en Washington en 2022.

The prison sentences of seven pro-life activists fuel the debate over the FACE Act: "It should never again be used to persecute peaceful pro-lifers"

Harrison Butker durente un partido de los Kansas City Chiefs.

Harrison Butker jersey sales soar after criticizing Biden's "delusional" Catholicism

Nueva York (Estados Unidos)

New York, the least free state in the country

Escena de la destrucción del centro de Houston tras una tormenta mortal

The deadly Houston wind storm reportedly left between $5 billion and $7 billion in damage

Facebook

A former Facebook and Nike executive was sentenced to 5 years in prison for embezzling more than $5 million from diversity and inclusion programs

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

The man who assaulted Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, acusado de agresión sexual

Video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs attacking his girlfriend in 2016