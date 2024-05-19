Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for attacking his girlfriend in 2016: 'My behavior on that video is inexcusable'

Last Friday, images came to light showing Combs hit his then partner, Cassie Ventura. The woman sued the artist last year for sexual and physical abuse.

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized for the recently released video showing him attacking his girlfriend. The incident, according to various media outlets, occurred in 2016. Combs maintained that his behavior at the time was "inexcusable."

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," Combs said in a video posted on Instagram.

In that sense, the rapper said that "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses."

Last Friday, a video emerged showing Combs assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. The rapper's then-partner, Cassie Ventura, sued the artist last year for sexual and physical abuse.

At that time, according to the complaint, the plaintiff alleged that "around March 2016, Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye. After this, his then partner tried to escape from the hotel room but Combs woke up "followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," she declared at that time.

The video, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how the artist grabbed, pushed, dragged and even kicked his then-girlfriend and current plaintiff Cassie Ventura while they were arguing in a California hotel: