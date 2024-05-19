Society

A South Carolina judge upholds the ban on abortion after the sixth week of gestation

Planned Parenthood tried to expand the interpretation of the law until the ninth week of pregnancy, but was unsuccessful.

Embarazada
(Pexels- freestocks.org)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 19, 2024
1 minute read

A state judge in Columbia upheld the state's ban on abortion starting at the sixth week of pregnancy, despite Planned Parenthood's attempts to have the restriction apply beginning at the ninth week of gestation.

Richland County Judge Daniel Coble upheld the South Carolina law that prohibits abortions after the fetus' heartbeat can be detected and explained that the legislation intends to establish the sixth week of pregnancy as the period in which abortion is prohibited in the state.

Planned Parenthood sought to expand the law's interpretation to the ninth week of pregnancy, arguing that a fetus's heart is not fully formed until that point. However, the state argued that "an embryo’s heart is beating steadily, repetitively and rhythmically" at six weeks, even if it is not fully developed.

Following the court decision, the office of Republican Governor Henry McMaster celebrated the victory and stressed that now "life will continue to be protected in South Carolina." However, Planned Parenthood could still appeal the Fifth Circuit judge's decision.

“This fight is not over. Our highest priority is giving our patients the care they need — no matter what. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic remains committed to helping every patient navigate the unjust and inhumane confines of South Carolina’s abortion ban,” the organization said.

Importantly, Planned Parenthood is one of the leading abortion providers in the country. A report from the same organization reflects that during 2023, they performed 40% of the abortions registered throughout the country, totaling more than 390,000 procedures.

Topics:

Recommendation

Nueva York (Estados Unidos)

New York, the least free state in the country

Escena de la destrucción del centro de Houston tras una tormenta mortal

The deadly Houston wind storm reportedly left between $5 billion and $7 billion in damage

Facebook

A former Facebook and Nike executive was sentenced to 5 years in prison for embezzling more than $5 million from diversity and inclusion programs

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

The man who assaulted Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, acusado de agresión sexual

Video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs attacking his girlfriend in 2016

Vista del histórico casino The Mirage que, tras 34 años en Las Vegas, cerrara sus puertas el 17 de julio de 2024.

Las Vegas says goodbye to the historic Mirage casino

Eric Adams

Eric Adams announces the first National Urban Summit on Rats: 'The best way to defeat your enemy is to know them'

Joe Biden, durante la Reunión Anula de la Asociación Nacional de Educación (NEA) de 2021.

Fall of the country's main education union: Thousands of members lost while promoting the leftist agenda

Captura de pantalla del documental 'Queer Planet', que Peacock estrenará el próximo 6 de junio como parte de su Pride Month.

Peacock announces the imminent premiere of 'Queer Planet,' a documentary that will promote the company's woke agenda