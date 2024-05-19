Society

Republican commentator and advisor Alice Stewart dies

Police say she died after a medical complication.

Captura de pantalla de un video de CNN en que la cadena anuncia la muerte de su comentarista
(YouTube CNN)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 19, 2024
Renowned Republican advisor and political commentator Alice Stewart has died at the age of 58.

Police found her body outdoors in the Belle View neighborhood of Virginia during the early hours of Saturday, according to CNN, the network where Stewart worked since 2016. According to the report, officers believe that the cause of death was a medical emergency.

Stewart had extensive experience as a journalist and advisor to GOP politicians. She worked as communications director for former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, and later accompanied him on his presidential campaign in 2018. He also collaborated on the campaigns of Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz.

"Heartbreaking. ⁦Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely," Senator Cruz wrote on social media.

CNN anchors Jim Acosta and Jessica Dean also took to social media to mourn the loss of Stewart:

