Harrison Butker jersey sales soar after criticizing Biden's "delusional" Catholicism

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a speech criticizing Joe Biden. He called out the president for his "delusional" Catholicism considering that he also supports abortion and it has caused quite a stir. A petition has been started on Change.org which is collecting signatures for the team to terminate his contract. Since his speech, his jersey sales have skyrocketed, becoming one of the most in-demand in the NFL.

Chiefs K Harrison Butker's jersey is amongst the most popular sold-on Fanatics despite efforts to "cancel" him for his speech at Benedictine College. https://t.co/ieyU6Oj9Pu pic.twitter.com/WhU46S8dju — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 16, 2024

One Butker jersey sold every five minutes

The fanatics.com page shows that Butker's jersey is currently "the most popular" among the Kansas City Chiefs, selling a jersey every few minutes. At the time of publication and after updating the page several times, one jersey was selling every five minutes on average.

Although the jersey is currently one of the "most popular Kansas City Chiefs" products, it was once among "the most popular jerseys" of all NFL players.

"It seems to many people that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice"

Butker, who has three NFL titles under his belt, made headlines for his speech during the graduation ceremony at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The Chiefs kicker attacked Biden for defending abortion while claiming to be Catholic and, especially, for making the sign of the cross during a rally where people were demanding abortion be recognized as a constitutional right. In addition, he said that "bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues," among which he mentioned abortion, euthanasia and surrogacy.

Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.