The FBI intensifies its search for the Iranian spy who allegedly planned the assassination of Mike Pompeo and other Trump Administration officials

Majid Dastjani Farahani is an alleged member of Iran's Intelligence Ministry and possibly linked to the Venezuelan regime, according to a public alert issued by the FBI.

The FBI is intensifying its search for Majid Dastjani Farahani, an alleged Iranian spy who allegedly planned the assassination of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other Trump-era officials.

According to a public alert issued by the FBI's Miami field office, Farahani is recruiting "individuals for various operations in the United States, to include lethal targeting of current and former United States Government officials as revenge for the killing of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani."

"Farahani also reportedly recruited individuals for surveillance activities focused on religious sites, businesses, and other facilities in the United States. Farahani acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security," the public alert reads.

Majid Dastjani Farahani, alleged Iranian spy wanted by the FBI by emmanuel.rondon on Scribd

The Iranian regime, since the 2020 operation in Baghdad that ended Soleimani's life, has promised on several occasions to avenge the death of the major general.

While it is unclear why the alert was issued from the Miami office, the FBI reported that the wanted subject speaks Farasi, French, Spanish and English and travels frequently between Iran and Venezuela.

According to Semafor, this is not the first time that an alleged Iranian spy has attempted to carry out criminal activities on U.S. territory or planned the murder of individuals.

In 2022, the Justice Department charged members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with conspiring to assassinate John Bolton, who was critical to the Trump Administration's foreign policy, serving as a national security advisor until his dismissal.

Semafor, citing anonymous officials, reported that Pompeo and Trump's special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, are on the Iranian regime's target list and are therefore provided with 24-hour security.

In 2021, the Justice Department convicted an Iranian agent of operating with Mexican cartels to assassinate Adel al-Jubeir, former Saudi Arabian ambassador to Washington.

Likewise, in January, the Justice Department charged an Iranian gang leader with conspiring with two Canadian members of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang to kill Iranian dissidents living in Maryland.

Additionally, in 2021, the United States accused the Iranian regime of orchestrating the kidnapping of Masih Alinejad, an American journalist of Iranian origin living in New York.