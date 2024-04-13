Society

The end of the covid-19 pandemic led to a slight increase in life expectancy

The report detailed that during the year 2022, men managed to recover 1.3 years and women 0.9.

La esperanza de vida aumentó | Wikimedia Commons
La esperanza de vida aumentó | Wikimedia Commons/ Cristian Bartolochini
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 13, 2024
1 minute read

Life expectancy in the United States increased by slightly more than a full year, standing at 77.5 years. However, this increase does not fully offset the loss of 2.4 years between 2019 and 2021, largely attributed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals.

The report detailed that during the year 2022, men managed to recover 1.3 years of the 2.8 years lost previously. In contrast, women experienced a more moderate recovery, gaining 0.9 years compared to the increase of 2.1 years they had recorded between 2019 and 2021.

Provisional Life Expectancy Estimates for 2022 by Williams Perdomo on Scribd

"In 2022, life expectancy at birth was 77.5 years, increasing by 1.1 years from 76.4 in 2021. Life expectancy at birth for males in 2022 was 74.8 years, representing an increase of 1.3 years from 73.5 in 2021. For females, life expectancy increased to 80.2 years, increasing 0.9 year from 79.3 in 2021," the CDC explained.

This increase of 1.1 year in life expectancy from 2021 to 2022 is mainly attributed to the decrease in mortality from various causes, including the decrease in deaths from COVID-19 by 84.2%, heart diseases (3.6%), unintentional injuries (2.6%), cancer (2.2%) and homicide (1.5%).

The CDC notes that in 2022, the age-adjusted death rate due to Covid-19 decreased by 47% compared to the previous year. While the majority of Covid-19 deaths were recorded in hospital settings, an increasing proportion occurred in the homes of the deceased, as well as in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Life expectancy is considered a fundamental indicator that estimates how many years a person is expected to live at birth on average, assuming current mortality rates remain constant throughout their life.

Topics:

Recommendation

Fachada de un gimnasio Planet Fitness situado en Manchester.

North Carolina man arrested for walking around naked in front of underage girl in Planet Fitness locker room

David Hogg, defensor del control de armas.

Video: Chinese immigrant masterfully responds to gun control activist David Hogg

Derrick Dearman

Alabama death row inmate calls for his own execution: 'It's the right thing'

Buzón del servicio postal estadounidense (USPS) situado en Mapleton,

The US Postal Service intends to increase the price of its stamps in July

Un gran número de inmigrantes esperan para cruzar la frontera el día antes del fin del Título 42.

Afghan man on terrorist watch list released pending trial after crossing border

Arrestan a un trans vinculado a Antifa por el atentado en la Oficina del Fiscal General de Alabama

Trans Antifa member arrested for attack on Alabama Attorney General's Office

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo publicado en The Hill mostrando el momento en el que una estudiante propalestina protestó por la situación en Gaza durante una cena que ofrecía un decano judío.

Antisemitism in Berkeley: Pro-Palestinian students take advantage of Jewish dean's dinner invitation to protest

Hospital Hermann en Texas

Texas surgeon under investigation for manipulating lists of patients awaiting liver transplants, many of those excluded presumed dead

OJ Simpson murió debiendo más de $100 millones a las familias de Ron Goldman y Nicole Brown

OJ Simpson died owing more than $100 million to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown, the victims in the former NFL star's murder case