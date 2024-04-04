The controversial tiktoker 'Leito' is under federal investigation for illegal possession of weapons

The Venezuelan immigrant, arrested by ICE last week, generated controversy by inciting property invasions in his videos on social networks.

The controversial Venezuelan tiktoker Leonel Moreno, better known on social networks as “Leito oficial,” is under federal investigation for alleged illegal possession of weapons.

According to a report from the New York Post, the Venezuelan illegal immigrant, arrested by ICE last week, could face charges for allegedly illegally possessing a firearm.

The New York tabloid, citing internal documents, reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding Moreno and is considering filing charges against him.

“The exact charges are not known, but sources said they would likely be brought under a section of the Gun Control Act which prohibits those on parole from possessing, shipping, transporting or receiving firearms or ammunition,” reported the NYP.

The news comes after “Leito” was arrested by ICE last Saturday in Ohio.

The illegal Venezuelan migrant, who generated controversy at the national level for mocking the United States and American taxpayers while inciting the invasion of property in his videos on social networks, had been wanted by immigration authorities since April 2022 after he illegally entered the United States from Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to a statement from ICE, Leito was released as part of the Alternatives to Detention Program, which allows immigrants to be released while authorities track their location until their next court date.

According to the program, Moreno was required to appear before an ICE office within 60 days of arriving at his destination, but he never showed up and was registered as a fugitive.

The controversial videos he uploaded on social networks allowed the authorities to track and capture him.