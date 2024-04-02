Politics

Texas judge blocks Biden administration from expanding lending rules

The preliminary injunction comes before the measures went into effect on the first day of April.

Dólares
Wikimedia Commons
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 2, 2024
1 minute read

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk blocked the enforcement of new regulations adopted during the Biden administration that sought to overhaul the way lenders extend loans and other services to low- and moderate-income citizens.

In that regard, Reuters explained that the judge issued a preliminary injunction "blocking their enforcement before they could take effect Monday. The agencies and trade groups did not respond to requests for comment."

Last year, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency revised their regulations to enforce the Fair Lending Act of 1977, which is intended to ensure that banks lend in their local communities.

Fair lend Ruling by Juan Peña

"The new rules broadened the geographies in which lenders would be required to extend loans and other services to low-income Americans, a change regulators said was needed to reflect the rise of online banking and the decline of bank branches," detailed Reuters.

However, Judge Kacsmaryk agreed that the regulations exceeded the limits by allowing banks to be evaluated not only in areas where they have physical branches, but also in other areas where they make retail loans, and by allowing regulators to evaluate the availability of a bank's deposit products, not just credit, in a community.

Kacsmaryk agreed that the agencies never before claimed the authority to evaluate banks no matter where they made retail loans. "On the contrary, they have — since 1978 — limited themselves to areas surrounding deposit-taking facilities," Judge Kacsmaryk said.

Recommendation

Imagen oficial del excongresista William Delahunt, que falleció el viernes a los 82 años.

Former Massachusetts representative William Delahunt dies at 82

Trump Biden Pascua

One brief and another more combative: Biden and Trump celebrated Easter with very different messages

US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 15, 2024. - Trump told Americans Monday "it is time for our country to come together" after he won the Iowa caucuses, cementing his status as the likely Republican challenger to take on President Joe Biden in November's election.

Trump criticized Biden's decision to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on the same day as Easter: 'Appalling and insulting'

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan and the last close attempt to assassinate the president of the United States

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas

Trump once again requests the disqualification of Fani Willis (and her entire team) in the Georgia electoral subversion case

El dictador Maduro afianza su poder con la complicidad y el apoyo de Joe Biden

WSJ: Biden is unlikely to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela, despite Maduro's repressive drift

Manifestantes pro palestinos se reúnen frente al Radio City Music Hall antes de una recaudación de fondos para el presidente estadounidense Joe Biden

'Blood on your hands': Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Biden's New York fundraiser

Esta combinación de imágenes muestra al expresidente Donald Trump en la ciudad de Nueva York y al presidente estadounidense Joe Biden en Maryland

Parallel universe: While Trump attends Officer Diller's funeral, Biden throws a lavish fundraising party in New York

Imagen de archivo del gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis durante un evento de campaña en 2023.

Governor Ron DeSantis signs law to combat squatting in Florida