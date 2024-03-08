Politics

Senator Katie Britt responds to Joe Biden's State of the Union speech: “Innocent Americans are dying and you only have yourself to blame”

“The American dream has become a nightmare (...) The true pure state of our union begins and ends with this: our families are suffering,” said the Republican.

La senadora Katie Britt responde al discurso de Joe Biden en el State of the Union: “Están muriendo estadounidenses inocentes y usted sólo tiene la culpa”
Imagen de la respuesta de la senadora Katie Britt. (C-SPAN)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
March 8, 2024
3 minutes read

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) delivered the Republican Party's response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

The response, lasting more than 17 minutes, addressed the main questions to the Democratic president on immigration and security matters.

Among other topics, Britt pointed out the tragic death of Laken Riley, who was allegedly murdered at the hands of an illegal immigrant, and questioned Biden for ensuring that the United States is much safer under his guard.

“The American dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families. The true unvarnished state of our union begins and ends with this: Our families are hurting. Our country can do better, and you don't have to look any further than the crisis at our southern border to see it,” said Britt, visibly moved.

“President Biden inherited the most secure border of all time, but minutes after taking office, he suspended all deportations. He halted construction of the border wall and he announced a plan to give amnesty to millions,” said the senator, who called his border policies “shameful” and “despicable." 

“From fentanyl poisonings to horrific murders. There are empty chairs tonight at kitchen tables just like this one because of President Biden's senseless border policies,” Britt said. “Just think about Laken Riley in my neighboring state of Georgia. This beautiful 22-year-old nursing student went out on a jog one morning, but she never got the opportunity to return home. She was brutally murdered by one of the millions of illegal border crossers President Biden chose to release into our homeland.”

Finally, Britt criticized the president for not taking responsibility for the border crisis, the general insecurity situation and, ultimately, the Riley tragedy.

“Y'all, as a mom, I can't quit thinking about this. I mean, this could have been my daughter. This could have been yours. And tonight President Biden finally said her name. He refused to take responsibility for his own actions," said the senator. “Mr. President, enough is enough. Innocent Americans are dying and you only have yourself to blame. Fulfill your oath of office, reverse your policies, end this crisis and stop the suffering.”

The GOP's response in Spanish, delivered by Mónica De La Cruz

In addition to Senator Britt, Representative Monica De La Cruz, of Texas' 15th District, was chosen to deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union in Spanish.

In a five-minute speech, De La Cruz attacked Biden for not understanding the problems of Americans, for his management of the economy, security, and, of course, the border.

“President Biden tried to say that everything is perfect, but we know that is not true. Parents want the best for our children, but under Biden, everything is more difficult,” De La Cruz began. “At the border we see Biden's disaster. At the beginning of his term, he stopped enforcing our laws, and now, cartels and many criminals enter our country. As a mother of two children, it pains me to see how drugs entering through the border have killed thousands of young people.”

The congresswoman, who represents a south Texas district with a highly Hispanic demographic, then spoke about the country's economic problems.

“And it's not just the border, President Biden is also damaging our economy. Under his government, inflation reached its highest point in four decades and credit cards are maxed out. Everything is very expensive — from food and gasoline to child care and mortgages,” said the congresswoman, who finally addressed the insecurity crisis.

“Biden has supported lazy prosecutors and movements that want to defund the police. Hispanics come to this country looking for security and freedom, and we are concerned that Biden is so weak with our enemies,” said De La Cruz. “We deserve a strong leader. And Biden does not have the strength.”

