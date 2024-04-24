Society

Roughly 40% of Americans live in areas with high air pollution

The American Lung Association says the city with the worst particle pollution in the country is, for the fifth consecutive year, Bakersfield, Calif.

Imagen de la Estatua de la Libertad, en Nueva York, teñida de naranja a consecuencia de la nube tóxica proveniente de Canadá.
(ZUMA Press Wire / Cordon Press).
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 24, 2024
1 minute read

The American Lung Association (ALA) said this Wednesday that about 40% of the U.S. population, approximately 131 million people, live in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution.

The data was revealed in the "State of the Air" report, corresponding to the period analyzed between 2020 and 2022. In the report, the medical institution analyzes air quality data from the previous three years, focusing specifically on ozone exposure, short-term and long-term exposures year-round to particle pollution.

The latter, particle pollution, consists of pollution generated by a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets, such as dust, dirt, soot or smoke, which are found in the air and contaminate the environment.

After analyzing the data, the ALA establishes a rating for each measure and then, based on that rating, announces which regions pass or fail in each of these three metrics. There are areas that fail in one or two of the values ​​but, the report states, about 44 million people currently reside in areas that fail in all three.

Bakersfield, Calif., has the nation's worst particle pollution

For the fifth consecutive year, the place with the worst particle pollution is Bakersfield, Calif. The rest of the regions located in the state governed by Gavin Newsom are not doing much better, and six of the metropolises with the worst particle pollution belong to The Golden State. Along with Bakersfield, the regions of Visalia, Fresno-Madera-Hanford, San José-San Francisco-Oakland, Los Angeles-Long Beach and Sacramento-Roseville all make the list

The regions of Eugene-Springfield (Oregon), Medford-Grants Pass (Oregon), Phoenix-Mesa (Arizona) and Fairbanks (Alaska) close the top 10 metropolises most contaminated by particles during the period analyzed.

Regarding ozone pollution, California is also home to several of the 10 cities with the highest level of pollution. Los Angeles-Long Beach holds the top spot, followed by Visalia, Bakersfield and Fresno-Madera-Hanford. In fifth place is Phoenix-Mesa (Arizona), and in sixth is Denver-Aurora (Colorado). Sacramento-Roseville and San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad (California) occupy the following spots, while Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem (Utah) and Houston-The Woodlands (Texas) close out the top 10.

Topics:

Recommendation

Google/Wikimedia Commons

Google fires another 20 pro-Palestine employees involved in a protest against a million-dollar contract with Israel

Protestas pro-Palestinas en la Universidad de Nueva York en abril de 2024.

Mass hysteria in anti-Semitic university camps

La rapera Megan Thee Stallion durante un evento de Planned Parenthood celebrado en Nueva York en abril de 2024.

Former worker is suing rapper Megan Thee Stallion for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment

Ensayo en el New York Times: el caso del fiscal Bragg contra Trump es un “error histórico”

Essay in the New York Times: Prosecutor Bragg's case against Trump is a “historic mistake”

"Cuando cierras universidades, significa que el otro lado gana": Trump carga contra Columbia por ceder ante las protestas antisemitas

"When you close universities, it means the other side wins": Trump attacks Columbia for giving in to antisemitic protests

Fachada de un gimnasio Planet Fitness situado en Manchester.

Planet Fitness hires new CEO focused on DEI after its stock market crash

Colorado: un delincuente sexual que se identificó como trans es arrestado por intentar secuestrar a un niño

Colorado: Sex offender who identified as trans arrested for attempting to kidnap child

Letra Ñ tras el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos

The Spanish language will be decisive in the electoral race

¿Quién es David Pecker, el primer testigo contra Trump de la Fiscalía, y por qué su testimonio en el juicio es tan importante?

Who is David Pecker, the prosecutor's first witness against Trump, and why is his testimony so important?