Rematch imminent: Biden confirms Democratic presidential nomination as Trump awaits results in Washington

After his predictable victory in Georgia, President Joe Biden confirmed the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, thus becoming the “virtual candidate” of his party.

Donald Trump, Biden’s most likely rival in November, is awaiting the results in Washington state to also confirm his re-election as his party’s candidate.

Biden, who had 1,872 delegates as of Tuesday morning, won most of the 108 delegates contested in Georgia and surpassed the threshold of 1,968 representatives needed to secure the nomination.

The nomination of the president, who swept 14 of 15 races last week on Super Tuesday, was never really in doubt in electoral terms, since the polls and the primaries made it clear that Representative Dean Phillips from Minnesota and self-help guru Marianne Williamson would not have the necessary strength to attract more than a fraction of the votes.

However, the president still faced a complex primary, with a lot of noise surrounding his campaign. According to various polls, many of his supporters and Democratic voters doubt his mental faculties, age, foreign policy, management of the economy and also his strength as a candidate.

Likewise, the president also saw how Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a political descendant of the Kennedy dynasty and environmental lawyer, campaigned within the Democratic Party and later abandoned the race for the blue party nomination and ran as an independent.

Now, the polls put Kennedy Jr. as an obstacle for Biden since a handful of Democratic votes could go to the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, opening an excellent window of opportunity for former President Trump.

If the results are clear enough, Trump could confirm his candidacy as soon as tonight, when the polls close in Washington, where 43 more delegates will be distributed.

The math is as follows: Trump secured 1,181 delegates of the 1,215 needed to win the GOP nomination after his two victories in Georgia and Mississippi.

If Trump wins 34 of the 43 delegates in Washington, he will officially be the Republican candidate as of today. Otherwise, he will have to wait for the results in Hawaii, whose polls will close at 2:00 AM ET.

It is only a matter of time before Trump confirms his nomination, just like Biden did.