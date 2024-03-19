Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet on Aug. 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

This will be the fourth time that ”El Clasico“ will be played on a U.S. field. The last duel ended in a 3-0 win for Barcelona.

In recent years, it has become routine for two of the best soccer teams in the world to meet on U.S. soil. For the fourth time in history, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other and delight fans in the United States with a great spectacle. This time, the game will be played on Aug. 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as part of the Soccer Champions Tour 2024.

Just Announced! Spanish soccer giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF will meet at MetLife Stadium on Sat., Aug. 3 as part of @thesctour ⚽

Presales start March 25, signup here: https://t.co/3MvAMNmoMy

🎫 go on sale to the general public on Wed., March 27#soccerchampions pic.twitter.com/1mMXRmcCwl — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) March 19, 2024

It will be the first “El Clasico” of the season. Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet again at least two more times during the campaign in La Liga; a duel that could extend to more clashes if they meet in other competitions such as the Copa del Rey or the UEFA Champions League.

The two teams have faced off on three other occasions on North American fields. Last year, Barcelona defeated their eternal rival 3-0, thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Fermín López and Ferran Torres. The other two games, played in 2017 and 2022, also ended in Barcelona victories.

Soccer Champions Tour 2024

Real Madrid-Barcelona will not be the only game between European teams to be played on a U.S. field. The Soccer Champions Tour 2024 will feature a total of six games:

- Manchester City-Milan: July 27 at Yankee Stadium (New York).

- Barcelona-Manchester City: July 30 at Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.).

- Milan-Real Madrid: July 31 at Soldier Field (Chicago).

- Real Madrid-Barcelona: Aug. 3 at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.).

- Barcelona-Milan: Aug. 6 at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore).

- Real Madrid-Chelsea: Aug. 6 at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.).