Police officer and court employee killed in Missouri shooting

The suspect in the incident also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Independence Police Department Chief Adam Dustman provides updates to a fatal shooting of an officer and civil process server on Feb. 29, 2024.
Independence Police Department Chief (Youtube-KSHB 41 )
SABRINA MARTIN
March 1, 2024
A police officer and a civil process server were killed on Thursday in a shooting in Independence, Missouri, while they were serving an eviction notice.

The 16th Judicial District Circuit Court explained that the shooting occurred during the execution of the notice at a residence located on East Bundschu Road, west of North Elsea Smith Road, approximately 10 miles east of Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson, several civil process servers went to the house when, during the procedure, someone fired shots from inside.

A neighbor and a court employee, present at the scene, called 911 requesting additional assistance. When responding to the call, several Independence Police Department officers responded to the scene and were met with gunfire.

Three police officers and a court process server were injured by gunshots. One of the officers, identified as Cody Allen, and the process server named Drexel Mack, were killed. However, the other two officers are expected to recover. The suspect in the shooting also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

After the incident, Governor Mike Parson expressed his solidarity through a tweet, mentioning that he and his wife are praying for the officers involved and for all those who work to protect the community.

“We continue to receive updates on the situation this afternoon in Independence, in which police officers have been shot and injured. Teresa and I are praying for the Independence Police Department officers involved and all who work to protect us,” he said.

