Society

Police kick anti-Israel protesters off Yale University campus

Activists set up tents and banners on the New Haven, Conn., campus last Friday.

anti Israel en Yale
( X /
JUAN PEñA
April 22, 2024
1 minute read

Police finally intervened on the Yale University campus to forcibly remove the hundreds of students and anti-Israel activists who had gathered there over the weekend.

In several videos circulating on social media, officers from the New Haven Police Department and Yale University are seen addressing the students before beginning to make some arrests.

The officers asked the activists to vacate the area they occupied on the campus with tents and banners and go to the surrounding streets. If they did not obey, an officer with a megaphone warned, they would risk arrest.

The police's promises were fulfilled, and several activists were detained. According to some sources present at the scene, there were at least 47 arrests made. These occurred when a large group of activists opposed the advance of the police officers and chained themselves with their arms in the middle of the occupied quad.

As can be seen in more images, police managed to create a security cordon around the campus and remove the protesters from there. The anti-Israel mob then protested in the streets surrounding the campus, although much more dispersed than previously.

Antisemitic incidents in the Ivy League

This weekend was marked by strong pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protest activity at several Ivy League universities. Due to the constant demonstrations of hate at Columbia University over the previous days, the university's administration elected for classes to be held remotely to calm the situation.

At the same prestigious university, the Jewish community called on its members to avoid campus due to repeated threats against Jews. The StopAntisemitism organization showed how an activist called for pro-Israel protesters to be "Al-Qassam's [sic.] next targets."

Some other videos on social media show students shouting: "Never forget the seventh of October," and, "That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10 more times, not 100 more times, not 1,000 more times, but 10,000 times!" They were also heard chanting, "We are Hamas," and, "We don't want no Zionists here."

Topics:

Recommendation

La violencia antisemita se acentúa en las universidades más prestigiosas del país: "No pueden garantizar la seguridad de los estudiantes judíos"

Antisemitic violence flares up at the country's most prestigious universities: Authorities 'cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety'

Un abogado de Trump revela parte de su estrategia de batalla a horas de presentar los alegatos iniciales

Trump's lawyer reveals part of his legal strategy hours before presenting his opening statements

Estos son los datos clave de los doce jurados que decidirán el destino de Trump en su juicio en Nueva York

Key information about the twelve jurors who will decide Trump's fate in his trial in New York

Universal Studios (California)

California: Tram accident inside Universal Studios leaves 15 injured, one of them seriously

Menores trans

Biden administration updates Title IX

Imagen de archivo del logotipo de Disney Channel, una de las empresas de televisión infantil más conocidas de de principios de la década del 2000.

The most famous victims of the children's television industry: Disney Channel also has its "broken toys"

Imagen de archivo de los estudios de Nickeolodeon on sunset en 2011, situados en Hollywood y donde se grabaron muchas de las ficciones infantiles de finales de los 90 y principios de los 2000.

Hell for child stars: Documentary reveals the abuse behind the scenes at Nickelodeon

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes

Jury in Trump's trial in New York is complete, opening statements likely to be heard Monday

¿Quién es Max Azzarello, el teórico de la conspiración que se prendió fuego afuera del juicio de Trump?

Who is Max Azzarello, the conspiracy theorist who set himself on fire outside Trump's trial?