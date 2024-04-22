Police kick anti-Israel protesters off Yale University campus

Activists set up tents and banners on the New Haven, Conn., campus last Friday.

Police finally intervened on the Yale University campus to forcibly remove the hundreds of students and anti-Israel activists who had gathered there over the weekend.

In several videos circulating on social media, officers from the New Haven Police Department and Yale University are seen addressing the students before beginning to make some arrests.

The officers asked the activists to vacate the area they occupied on the campus with tents and banners and go to the surrounding streets. If they did not obey, an officer with a megaphone warned, they would risk arrest.

The police's promises were fulfilled, and several activists were detained. According to some sources present at the scene, there were at least 47 arrests made. These occurred when a large group of activists opposed the advance of the police officers and chained themselves with their arms in the middle of the occupied quad.

As can be seen in more images, police managed to create a security cordon around the campus and remove the protesters from there. The anti-Israel mob then protested in the streets surrounding the campus, although much more dispersed than previously.

Antisemitic incidents in the Ivy League

This weekend was marked by strong pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protest activity at several Ivy League universities. Due to the constant demonstrations of hate at Columbia University over the previous days, the university's administration elected for classes to be held remotely to calm the situation.

At the same prestigious university, the Jewish community called on its members to avoid campus due to repeated threats against Jews. The StopAntisemitism organization showed how an activist called for pro-Israel protesters to be "Al-Qassam's [sic.] next targets."

Some other videos on social media show students shouting: "Never forget the seventh of October," and, "That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10 more times, not 100 more times, not 1,000 more times, but 10,000 times!" They were also heard chanting, "We are Hamas," and, "We don't want no Zionists here."