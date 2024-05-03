Hims founder offers jobs to pro-Palestine vandals

Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims & Hers ($HIMS), a telehealth and personal care company, is offering jobs to anti-Israel campus vandals. He described the protests as "moral courage."

"If you are currently protesting the genocide of the Palestinian people and your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It´s working. There are many companies and executive directors willing to hire you, regardless of university discipline," Dudum wrote in a message that he accompanied with the link for people to apply for positions within his company.

Moral courage > College degree If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working. There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 1, 2024

Dudum's comments were criticized by other businessmen. For example, Joe Lonsdale, founder of Palantir Technologies and managing partner of 8VC (a venture firm), responded to the messages and maintained that "real moral courage doesn’t involve joining a mindless mob." He criticized cries for violence and calls to attack Jews.

Real moral courage doesn’t involve joining a mindless mob, chanting anti-US and other woke pablum, following instructions not to debate or discuss your positions at all yet being indignantly righteous, while large numbers in the mob chant for violence and block Jewish students. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) May 1, 2024

Dudum's proposed work for the vandals comes as authorities report the detention of more than 2,000 people from the pro-Palestine protest mobs on university campuses.

In this sense, the presence of protesters who pose as students, but who do not actually belong to the universities, has been reported. For example, half of the 300 protesters arrested in New York were not university students.

"The office of New York Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday night that almost half of those arrested at the two schools on Tuesday night were people not belonging to those educational centers," AFP indicated.