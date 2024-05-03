Society

Hims founder offers jobs to pro-Palestine vandals

Andrew Dudum also said that anti-Jewish protests are "moral courage."

Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel.
Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel. (AFP/
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 3, 2024
Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims & Hers ($HIMS), a telehealth and personal care company, is offering jobs to anti-Israel campus vandals. He described the protests as "moral courage."

"If you are currently protesting the genocide of the Palestinian people and your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It´s working. There are many companies and executive directors willing to hire you, regardless of university discipline," Dudum wrote in a message that he accompanied with the link for people to apply for positions within his company.

Dudum's comments were criticized by other businessmen. For example, Joe Lonsdale, founder of Palantir Technologies and managing partner of 8VC (a venture firm), responded to the messages and maintained that "real moral courage doesn’t involve joining a mindless mob." He criticized cries for violence and calls to attack Jews.

Dudum's proposed work for the vandals comes as authorities report the detention of more than 2,000 people from the pro-Palestine protest mobs on university campuses.

In this sense, the presence of protesters who pose as students, but who do not actually belong to the universities, has been reported. For example, half of the 300 protesters arrested in New York were not university students.

"The office of New York Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday night that almost half of those arrested at the two schools on Tuesday night were people not belonging to those educational centers," AFP indicated.

