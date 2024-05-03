Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 59 counties due to strong storm in Texas

The governor announced the deployment of the necessary resources to minimize the impact of the storms.

Given the storms that are beginning to hit the state that are causing heavy rain, hail and intense wind, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in 59 counties, without ruling out that other counties may join the list. Much of the state could be affected by flooding.

"As flooding conditions and severe weather continue in multiple regions across Texas, I expanded the disaster declaration to add 59 counties to ensure Texans and their communities receive the assistance and support they need to stay safe. For Texans in at-risk areas, it is important to remain weather-aware, follow the guidance of state and local officials, and avoid traveling in dangerous flood conditions," the governor said in a statement.

I expanded the state’s disaster declaration to add 59 counties to ensure Texans receive the support needed to stay safe. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and avoid traveling in dangerous flood conditions. More: https://t.co/WAdysMprD8 pic.twitter.com/NUNRz0gH7u — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) May 2, 2024

"The State of Texas continues working with emergency management and local officials to deploy any additional resources needed to provide ongoing support and protect our fellow Texans," Abbott added.

Fayette County is one of 59 states for which the declaration was issued. As the National Weather Service (NWS) reported, the forecast in the county is for winds that will reach 40 miles per hour and hail the size of pennies.

3:47 AM A strong storm will move across northeast Fayette county, including Round Top, Carmine and U.S. Highway 290. Wind gusts near 40 mph and penny size hail can be expected with this storm. pic.twitter.com/aWQGu0cp9i — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 3, 2024

The storm will also hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where wind gusts will exceed 60 miles per hour in the coming hours, accompanied by heavy hail.