Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 59 counties due to strong storm in Texas

The governor announced the deployment of the necessary resources to minimize the impact of the storms.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 3, 2024
Given the storms that are beginning to hit the state that are causing heavy rain, hail and intense wind, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in 59 counties, without ruling out that other counties may join the list. Much of the state could be affected by flooding.

"As flooding conditions and severe weather continue in multiple regions across Texas, I expanded the disaster declaration to add 59 counties to ensure Texans and their communities receive the assistance and support they need to stay safe. For Texans in at-risk areas, it is important to remain weather-aware, follow the guidance of state and local officials, and avoid traveling in dangerous flood conditions," the governor said in a statement.

"The State of Texas continues working with emergency management and local officials to deploy any additional resources needed to provide ongoing support and protect our fellow Texans," Abbott added.

Fayette County is one of 59 states for which the declaration was issued. As the National Weather Service (NWS) reported, the forecast in the county is for winds that will reach 40 miles per hour and hail the size of pennies.

The storm will also hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where wind gusts will exceed 60 miles per hour in the coming hours, accompanied by heavy hail.

