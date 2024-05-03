Society

Oklahoma City will have the largest skyscraper in the United States

At 1,907 feet tall, Legends Tower will be the largest skyscraper in the country and the fifth tallest building in the world.

Captura de pantalla con una imagen del proyecto para construir la Legends Tower, el nuevo rascacielos de Oklahoma City que, cuando esté construido, se convertirá en el edificio más alto del país.
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 3, 2024
Oklahoma City will be home to the largest skyscraper in the United States. The Legends Tower will be 1,907 feet tall and will have, among other spaces, condos, a hotel and a leisure area.

Specifically, Infobae revealed that the building will have 134 floors of residential structures including a Hyatt Dream Hotel with 480 rooms and 85 residential condos. It will also have a second Hyatt hotel with 350 rooms and 100 additional condos. In addition, it will have 110,000 square feet of retail stores and restaurants, as well as a "career development center for the community."

The two hotels and retail areas will be located in three other smaller towers, which will be 345 feet tall. All the buildings will have, together with the hotels and the shopping center, a total of 1,776 homes.

The fifth tallest skyscraper in the world

The skyscraper, which is valued at $1.6 billion, will become the fifth tallest building in the world and the first in the United States. Once it is finished, The Legends Tower will be 128 feet taller than the One Trade Center in New York. "We figure it would be iconic," said Developer Scot Matteson.

Matteson told the Wall Street Journal that he appeared before the city planning commission last week to pitch his idea. He assured that the building will be able to stand up to bad weather conditions, after being asked by the President of the Planning Commission Camal Pennington:

I’ll ask you the question that many people ask me every time this project comes up: ‘How are you intending to build a tower this tall in the wind and storms and tornadoes we have in Oklahoma City?'

Bob Budetti, managing partner of AO Architects, the California-based company in charge of the project, quickly answered Pennington's question. He said engineers plan to build a core of 4-6 foot-thick concrete walls surrounding the elevator shaft. Along with this, they will install windows that can withstand the force of a tornado without breaking or sustaining any type of major damage. "It is probably one of the safer places to be," the expert concluded.

The Oklahoman points out that the project has not been officially approved since some procedures are still pending approval. Once this happens, they can begin construction, which they hope will be sometime this year. Once the permits are in place, the construction of the first three smaller towers will begin. When these structures are finished, they will begin building the main tower.

