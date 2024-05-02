Society

I-95 to remain temporarily closed in Connecticut after an accident involving a gasoline tanker

The governor announced that the overpass near Exit 15 in Norwalk will need to be demolished due to the damage caused.

Accidente con un camión cisterna lleno de combustible cierra la I-95 en Norwalk
(Youtube - WFSB 3)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 2, 2024
A devastating accident involving a tanker truck filled to the brim with gasoline and a tractor-trailer has left a crucial section of Interstate 95 in Connecticut impassable for the next few days.

The accident reportedly occurred around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Exit 15 in Norwalk, specifically on the Fairfield Avenue overpass. The tanker truck, carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel, violently collided with the other truck and a passenger vehicle, causing a massive three-alarm fire.

Although Governor Ned Lamont assured that no serious injuries were reported, the impact of the accident is considerable. The magnitude of the fire and the resulting damage has led to a massive mobilization of emergency resources. Both local police and firefighters responded quickly, along with crews from the state Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Additionally, both sides of Interstate 95, a major East Coast thoroughfare, were closed and authorities warn that the affected portion will remain closed for the next few days.

In fact, the governor announced that the overpass near Exit 15 in Norwalk will need to be demolished due to extensive damage caused by the fire. "This area of the highway to remain closed through at least Monday. Avoid driving in the area," he urged through his social networks.

The head of the Department of Transportation (DOT) Engineering and Construction office, Scott Hill, had already expressed concern about the state of the bridge, highlighting that the extreme heat of the fire could have compromised its structural integrity.

Meanwhile, state officials are working closely with the city of Norwalk to establish traffic detours and mitigate the effects of the road closure.

