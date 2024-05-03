Society

At least 2,000 pro-Palestinian vandals arrested on college campuses

At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) alone, at least 132 protesters were arrested this Thursday.

Estudiantes manifestantes pro palestinos se cruzan de brazos en la entrada de Hamilton Hall en el campus de la Universidad de Columbia
(Jia Wu /AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 3, 2024
1 minute read

Authorities reported that more than 2,000 people have been arrested for being part of mobs of pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses. The information was confirmed by the AP.

The information was reported at the same time that it was learned that after more than an hour of tensions during the night, police finally managed to dismantle the camp full of pro-Hamas vandals who occupied the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The officers had to resort to using tear gas against the radicals who had barricaded themselves and who were attacking them with bottles and fire extinguishers. The clashes on that campus resulted in numerous injuries and at least 132 arrests. Classes were suspended for several days.

Likewise, according to an AFP count, the demonstrations have spread to at least 30 universities across the country since they began last month at Columbia University in New York.

Many protesters posing as students but who actually have no affiliation with the universities have been reported. For example, half of the 300 protesters arrested in New York were not university students.

"The office of New York Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday night that almost half of those arrested at the two schools on Tuesday night were people not belonging to those educational centers," AFP indicated.

Meanwhile, many have criticized the actions of Joe Biden's government in the face of the violence that the demonstrations have generated. The president has rejected the protests and defended the arrests.

"We are not an authoritarian nation, where we silence people or squash dissent. ... But neither are we a lawless country," Biden said in statements reported by AFP.

Topics:

Recommendation

Policía y vándalos pro-Hamás se enfrentan en la UCLA.

Clashes between hundreds of pro-Hamas vandals and police at UCLA while trying to dismantle the camps

El ex productor de cine Harvey Weinstein llega al Tribunal Penal de Manhattan en Nueva York el 1 de mayo de 2024

Harvey Weinstein to face new trial after 2020 rape conviction is overturned

El pleno de la Cámara de Representantes, durante la votación que eligió a Mike Johnson speaker.

The House approves a bill to expand the definition of antisemitism and sanction anti-Jewish hate movements on university campuses

Estudiantes manifestantes pro palestinos se cruzan de brazos en la entrada de Hamilton Hall en el campus de la Universidad de Columbia

Iran offers scholarship to pro-Hamas students expelled for vandalizing universities

Eric Adams asegura que “agitadores externos” están detrás de las protestas antisemitas de Columbia

Eric Adams says 'outside agitators' are behind Columbia antisemitic protests

Manifestación contra la Eutanasia en Londres.

The dangerous romanticization of euthanasia

. El 1 de mayo de 2024 estallaron enfrentamientos en torno a manifestaciones propalestinas en la Universidad de California en Los Ángeles, según mostraron imágenes de la televisión estadounidense, mientras universidades de todo Estados Unidos luchan por contener protestas similares en decenas de campus.

Clashes break out at anti-Israel protest at UCLA

El escritor Paul Auster en una imagen de archivo en 2022.

Novelist Paul Auster dies at 77

Oficiales de la policía de Nueva York con equipo antidisturbios irrumpen en un edificio de la Universidad de Columbia

Dozens arrested in Columbia: NYPD swoops in to dismantle antisemitic vandals