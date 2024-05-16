Police clear building that was taken over by pro-Palestinian vandals at UC Irvine

Authorities announced they have recovered the building that was taken over by pro-Palestinian vandals at the University of California, Irvine. Similarly, police dismantled a camp of protesters who were on campus.

"About four hours later, police had ejected the protesters from both the lecture hall and the plaza that had been the site of the encampment, according to the university and witnesses," reported Reuters.

The university later assured that the police operation had concluded and that classes would be held remotely this Thursday.

"The university put out a call for mutual aid to local law enforcement agencies and has received on-site assistance from the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s department as protestors swarmed the campus joining a group of protestors who had established an encampment on the campus," the university said in a statement.

Protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall and subsequently blocked the building on Wednesday. Authorities released a statement encouraging students to seek shelter while the local police were called, who arrived at the scene shortly after.

Among the chants that emerged from the protests were: "Free Palestine," "Long live Palestine" and " From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."