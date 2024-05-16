Society

Police arrest Washington paraeducator who admitted to being "sexually aroused" by 11- to 15-year-olds

Dallas Shuler faces state and federal charges for allegedly committing sex crimes against minors and producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Dallas Shuler, profesor arrestado por presuntos delitos sexuales contra menores
Dallas Shuler, teacher arrested for alleged child sex offenses (Video capture - YouTube / 4 News Now)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
May 16, 2024
1 minute read

The Spokane County (Washington) Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of paraeducator Dallas Shuler on suspicion of committing sexual crimes against minors and producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Shuler, 28, admitted to being "sexually excited" by 11-to 15-year-olds. He argued that that is why he requested sexually explicit material (photographs and videos) from minors (last year alone he received content from about 25 children), according to The Spokesman-Review.

The charges against him are -state- for "sexually exploiting minors and possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct," and a federal charge of "possession and receipt of child sexual abuse images." If convicted, the former educator could face up to 20 years in prison for the federal charge alone.

Shuler worked for three years at Riverside Elementary School and coached for six years at the high school. The man was arrested after investigators from the local sheriff's office and the FBI recognized his face in a sexually explicit video of two children. 

According to The Spokesman-Review, "Shuler also admitted he arranged meetings with 14-year-old boys on two separate occasions last year, according to court documents. He told one teen he was 22 years old and met him in (the) woods near University High School. Shuler recorded the two performing oral sex acts on each other, which he later distributed and exchanged for more sexual videos of minors."

When questioned, the man explained that "he began watching pornography at 12" and "when he turned 13, he began watching child sexual abuse content, calling it an addiction."

