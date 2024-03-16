Society

Pennsylvania: Multiple shots fired at Falls Townshop, Police issued shelter-in-place alert

Law enforcdement has issued an alert on suspect Andre Gordon, 26, who remains at large and is considered dangerous.

Pennsylvania Police (Dustin Franz / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 16, 2024
Police in Falls Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, issued a shelter-in-place order for residents after receiving reports of an active shooter. At least three people have been killed and the suspect is still at large.

Saturday morning, Falls Township authorities urged people to shelter in place and stay away from windows after there were reports of multiple gunshots nearby. "Police are asking residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows," the department said.

State Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st District) said the incident is apparently related to a carjacking and shooting that occurred in two different areas of Falls Township. “There is an active shooter alert in Falls Township — we are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township.  I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.  More information to follow - please be alert of your surroundings and stay safe," he reported.

 

The Falls Township Police Department identified the suspect as 26-year-old Andre Gordon. He was reportedly last seen driving a stolen 2016 dark gray Honda CRV with Pennsylvania license plate KFR 1534 and a "Namaste" sticker with white lettering on the right side of the rear bumper. The man allegedly shot and killed three people.

"It is believed that Gordon knew all of the victims (except the victim of the carjacking). Gordon is believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey, area," reported Christopher Clark, operations lieutenant for the Falls Township Police Department.

Local authorities have requested additional assistance from neighboring departments, including the Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police, to increase response capacity and ensure public safety in the area.

The situation has sparked a rapid response on social media, with the Middletown Township Police Department issuing a warning to residents to avoid traveling to the area as the situation unfolds. Additionally, Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia have been ordered to remain closed until further notice as a precaution, and a St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled.

Residents in areas bordering Falls Township were also instructed to shelter in place until further notice to ensure their safety. A Target store in Langhorne also closed down in response to the situation.

