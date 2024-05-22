Politics

"Oklahoma is cleaning up Biden's mess": the legal dispute between the state and the Department of Justice over an immigration law

The DOJ took aim at HB 4156, which has already been signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and will go into effect in July.

Kevin Stitt
Wikimedia Commons
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 22, 2024
1 minute read

The Department of Justice (DOJ) officially sued Oklahoma over an immigration law that will go into effect in July. The portfolio led by Merrick Garland seeks to challenge the legislation HB 4156 as contrary to the Constitution and ignores the “precedent established by the Supreme Court.” The governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, responded and attacked the Biden Administration for causing a border crisis.

The DOJ officially filed the lawsuit on Tuesday afternoon, arguing that it targets the aforementioned law to “ensure that Oklahoma adheres to the Constitution and the framework adopted by Congress for the regulation of immigration.”

What does Oklahoma’s new immigration law do?

According to Fox News, HB 4156 “makes it a state crime to be in the state illegally, gives local law enforcement the ability to arrest illegal immigrants and requires them to leave the state within 72 hours following conviction or release from custody.”

Governor Stitt recently signed the text, which will now go into effect in July. In addition, the Republican blamed the Biden administration for the need to pass the law and criticized it for trying to stop state solutions. “Not only that, but they stand in the way of states trying to protect their citizens,” he said.

“Oklahoma is cleaning up the mess of the Biden administration”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond joined the governor in taking shots at the DOJ over the lawsuit.

Oklahoma is exercising its concurrent and complementary power as a sovereign state to address an ongoing public crisis within its borders through appropriate legislation. Put more bluntly, Oklahoma is cleaning up the Biden Administration’s mess through entirely legal means in its own backyard – and will resolutely continue to do so by supplementing federal prohibitions with robust state penalties,” he said.

Oklahoma now joins Texas and Iowa, Republican states that passed laws to combat the Biden administration’s immigration crisis and that were also targeted by the Department of Justice.

Topics:

Recommendation

Donald Trump asiste a su juicio por supuestamente encubrir pagos de dinero

Trump's lawyers found classified documents in the former president's room 4 months after the Mar-a-Lago raid

Biden administration allows Cuban regime a privileged visit to Miami Airport security and sparks bipartisan outrage

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to the nine criminal charges he faces in Arizona for the 2020 elections

Donald Trump hace el gesto de tener una cremallera

Stormy Daniels case: former FEC commissioner alleges judge so restricted his testimony that Trump defense won't ultimately call him

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas

Fani Willis' future as Fulton County district attorney is at stake in Tuesday's primary

Se avecina la revancha: Biden confirma la nominación presidencial demócrata mientras Trump espera los resultados en Washington

Trump widens his lead over Biden in the polls

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste a su juicio

Trump's defense asked Judge Merchán to dismiss the case after Michael Cohen admitted to lying and stealing

El presidente iraní EBRAHIM RAISI asiste a la ceremonia de inauguración de la presa de Qiz Qalasi

They hate the US until they need help: a State Department spokesperson reveals that Iran asked Biden for support to locate Raisi

La vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, saluda

Kamala Harris inflates the number of pardons for marijuana that Biden has given