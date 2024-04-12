Society

North Carolina man arrested for walking around naked in front of underage girl in Planet Fitness locker room

As reported by a local television station, Christopher Allan Miller even suggested to the girl, who is only 17 years old, that they shower together.

ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 12, 2024
Planet Fitness was once again the scene for a man, who claimed to identify as a woman, to star in a lewd incident. It happened in North Carolina when a 38-year-old man, Christopher Allan Miller, walked around naked in front of an underage girl in the gym's locker room on Thursday, April 4. This prompted, reported the Gastonia Police Department, his arrest for indecent exposure.

As reported by local television station WSOC-TV, Miller not only stood "completely naked" in front of the girl, just 17, but also asked the teenager to "rub lotion and shower together."

It was a woman, as Fox News Digital reported, who called 911 to report what happened, claiming that the man refused to leave the locker room: "It’s a man, but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom. But he is just walking around showing us his — and he won’t leave," the woman assured an emergency operator. "Okay, so he is completely naked?" the operator asked her to which she replied, "He is completely naked." Following this, the Gastonia Police Department arrested Miller who, hours later, was being held on $25,000 bail.

Second time something similar has happened at Planet Fitness

It's not the first time something like this has happened in a Planet Fitness locker room. A month ago, the chain banned an Alaskan woman who reported a similar situation. On that occasion, she encountered a "man shaving in the women's restroom."

However, the company claimed that this man also identified as a woman and that its gyms allow people to access the locker room with the gender with which they self-identify: "All members will have access to restroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their self-reported gender identity to the extent permitted by applicable law," reads its access policy.

