New York to install scanners in the subway to prevent the entry of firearms

At the moment it is not known which stations will receive the weapons detection systems. Mayor Eric Adams assured that these devices will help keep riders safe.

The New York subway is becoming one of the hot spots for violence in the city, with recently recorded assaults and even murders. Just days ago, a man died after being thrown onto the tracks. The authorities decided to take a new measure to prevent this crisis from spreading: the installation of portable scanners to prevent the entry of firearms into the subway system.

For the moment, this initiative will consist of a pilot program. The scanners will be implemented in certain stations that have yet to be announced. "Keeping New Yorkers safe on the subway and maintaining confidence in the system is key to ensuring that New York remains the safest big city in America," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Keeping New Yorkers safe on our subways is key to keeping this the safest big city in America.

⁰State of the art weapons detection technology and a $20 million investment in supporting those with severe mental illness will help us make that happen.



$20 million investment in supporting those with severe mental illness

"Today's announcement is the next step in our ongoing efforts to keep dangerous weapons out of our transit system and to provide greater mental health services for New Yorkers in crisis. By kicking off a 90-day waiting period to test electromagnetic weapons detection systems here in New York City and hiring more clinicians for SCOUT, we are showing our administration's dedication to keeping all New Yorkers safe," added Adams.

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, was also involved with the measure. "Since the start of my administration, Mayor Adams and I have worked together closely to keep the subways safe for all New Yorkers. This month, I announced a five-point plan to improve safety in the subways, including dedicating $20 million to expand the SCOUT program, which will help more New Yorkers receive the treatment they need. The new technology announced today builds on our existing commitments to place cameras throughout the system and will help law enforcement keep dangerous weapons out of the system," she said.

It has not yet been determined which stations on one of the largest subway networks in the world will receive these portable devices. The exhibition was held at the Fulton Street stop, a complex located in Lower Manhattan. Several police officers, with their weapons holstered, entered the station through the scanners, which sounded a warning siren.