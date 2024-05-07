NBA: Victor Wembanyama named Rookie of the Year

The French center for the San Antonio Spurs beat out Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller.

The NBA dispelled any lingering doubts by naming Victor Wembanyama as Rookie of the Year, beating out Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets).

The French center for the San Antonio Spurs and number one draft pick of last season was the clear favorite to receive the award. He succeeds Paolo Banchero from the Orlando Magic.

In his debut season in the best basketball league in the world, Wembanyama's stats positioned him among the best players in his position globally. He scored 1,522 points, made 755 rebounds and 274 assists in 71 regular-season games. These impressive statistics validate the Spur's decision to select him in the last draft.

One of the greatest rookie seasons the NBA has seen. Victor Wembanyama, the unanimous #KiaROY. 👽 pic.twitter.com/ZKKhqo9ymj — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2024

Upon entering the NBA, Wembanyama already showed signs of what was to come and immediately became a leader in the franchise. "He's a versatile man. He always passes it to the open man, but he still has a lot of confidence in himself," said his coach, Gregg Popovich, after the end of one of the first games of the regular season.

Wembanyama's impressive debut has sparked hope among Spurs fans, who eagerly anticipate a future reminiscent of the era defined by the legendary "Big Three," formed by Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.

Last Rookies of the Year

- 2023-2024: Victor Wembanyama.

- 2022-2023: Paolo Banchero.

- 2021-2022: Scottie Barnes.

- 2020-2021: LaMelo Ball.

- 2019-2020: Ja Morant.

- 2018-2019: Luka Doncic.

- 2017-2018: Ben Simmons.

- 2016-2017: Malcolm Brogdon.

- 2015-2016: Karl-Anthony Towns.

- 2014-2015: Andrew Wiggins.

- 2013-2014: Michael Carter-Williams.

- 2012-2013: Damian Lillard.

- 2011-2012: Kyrie Irving.

- 2010-2011: Blake Griffin.