Sports

NBA: Victor Wembanyama named Rookie of the Year

The French center for the San Antonio Spurs beat out Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller.

Victor Wembanyama, jugador de los San Antonio Spurs.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 7, 2024
1 minute read

The NBA dispelled any lingering doubts by naming Victor Wembanyama as Rookie of the Year, beating out Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets).

The French center for the San Antonio Spurs and number one draft pick of last season was the clear favorite to receive the award. He succeeds Paolo Banchero from the Orlando Magic.

In his debut season in the best basketball league in the world, Wembanyama's stats positioned him among the best players in his position globally. He scored 1,522 points, made 755 rebounds and 274 assists in 71 regular-season games. These impressive statistics validate the Spur's decision to select him in the last draft.

Upon entering the NBA, Wembanyama already showed signs of what was to come and immediately became a leader in the franchise. "He's a versatile man. He always passes it to the open man, but he still has a lot of confidence in himself," said his coach, Gregg Popovich, after the end of one of the first games of the regular season.

Wembanyama's impressive debut has sparked hope among Spurs fans, who eagerly anticipate a future reminiscent of the era defined by the legendary "Big Three," formed by Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.

Last Rookies of the Year

- 2023-2024: Victor Wembanyama.

- 2022-2023: Paolo Banchero.

- 2021-2022: Scottie Barnes.

- 2020-2021: LaMelo Ball.

- 2019-2020: Ja Morant.

- 2018-2019: Luka Doncic.

- 2017-2018: Ben Simmons.

- 2016-2017: Malcolm Brogdon.

- 2015-2016: Karl-Anthony Towns.

- 2014-2015: Andrew Wiggins.

- 2013-2014: Michael Carter-Williams.

- 2012-2013: Damian Lillard.

- 2011-2012: Kyrie Irving.

- 2010-2011: Blake Griffin.

Topics:

Recommendation

El Campeón de boxeo supermediano Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

Boxer Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez defeats Munguía and remains super middleweight champion

Los New York Knicks eliminan a los Philadelphia 76ers en los Playoffs de la NBA 2024.

NBA Playoffs: the Knicks advance and the Bucks sink again

Luka Doncic lanza a canasta durante el quinto partido de play offs ante los Clippers.

Boston reaches East semifinals as Doncic leads Dallas against Clippers

Champions League: el Dortmund doblega al PSG y obliga al campeón de Francia a una nueva remontada

Champions League: Dortmund defeats PSG and forces the French champion to make a new comeback

30 de abril de 2024; Nueva York, Nueva York, EE.UU.; El pívot de los Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid (21) controla el balón contra el pívot de los New York Knicks Isaiah Hartenstein (55) y el escolta Josh Hart (3) durante el primer cuarto de la primera ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el Madison Square Garden

NBA Playoffs: Maxey keeps the Sixers hopes alive against the Knicks and Mitchell shines with his Cavs

Semifinales de la UEFA Champions League. Bayern de Múnich-Real Madrid

Champions League: Real Madrid holds its own against the Bavarian avalanche in Germany by salvaging a valuable 2-2

Semifinales de la UEFA Champions League. Bayern de Múnich-Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich-Real Madrid: The semifinal matchup with 20 combined Champions League titles

Travis Kelce, jugador de los Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL: Travis Kelce extends his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Jugador del Toronto Blue Jays | Cordon Press

MLB considers changing uniforms after criticism from players