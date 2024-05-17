NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves humiliate Denver and force Game 7

All-Star guard Anthony Edwards dominated on the court with 27 points in the sixth game of the Western Conference semifinals.

(AFP / VOICE) With 27 points from their young star Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Denver Nuggets 115-70 on Thursday and tied this NBA Western Conference semifinal 3-3.

The seventh and final game will be played on Sunday in Denver, home of the current champions.

Denver, which won the last three games, wasted its first qualifying opportunity on a fateful night at the Target Center. They threw in the towel with nine minutes left when they were down 30 points.

Point guard Jamal Murray was the face of Denver's shipwreck in Minneapolis. He scored 10 points and only made four of his 18 shots.

The Canadian, who hurt his calf, struggled on the court. Jokic's 22 points and nine rebounds weren't enough and he didn't perform nearly as well as he did earlier in the season.

The Timberwolves have 22-year-old Anthony Edwards to thank. He has dominated on the court throughout these playoffs.

The All-Star guard set the pace for the home team, scoring 19 of his 27 points in the first half. At the beginning of the third quarter, Edwards took a fall on the court while trying to make a basket. The medical team looked over him in the locker room before sending him back to the court.

Veteran point guard Mike Conley returned to the court after missing the last game due to an issue with his Achilles tendon and scored 13 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns (10 points and 13 rebounds) and the Frenchman Rudy Gobert (8 and 14) dominated the court for the Timberwolves who were not intimidated by Denver's strong start.

After finding themselves 2-9 behind, Minnesota took off with a stunning 27-2 run that paved the way to victory.

None of Coach Michael Malone's alternatives were able to stop Edwards from sinking four three-pointers.

The Timberwolves led 57-33 at halftime and continued to crush the current champions even when all the starters were back on the bench.

In the last quarter, Minnesota went on another 24-0 run and extended the lead to 50 points. Fans couldn't have been more excited since they have never celebrated a championship. This is the first time their team has made it to a Western Final in two decades.

Whichever team wins Sunday's Game 7 will face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the East, the Boston Celtics await a series rival between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.