NBA: Philadelphia 76ers defeat Miami Heat to advance to Playoffs

The Florida franchise will look to advance to the decisive phase against the Chicago Bulls, who defeated the Atlanta Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers became the seventh Eastern Conference qualifiers for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the Miami Heat by the narrowest of margins (105-104). The Florida franchise, the reigning runner-up, will have to beat the Chicago Bulls to qualify for the decisive phase of the season.

After two months on the sidelines due to injury, Joel Embiid proved essential for the 76ers as they rallied from being behind in the third quarter to advancing to the playoffs. The center, who will represent the U.S. national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, posted a double-double (23 points and 15 rebounds), which was enough to cancel out the same figure recorded by Heat center Bam Adebayo (10 points and 12 rebounds).

Also notable were the performances of Tyrese Maxey, with 19 points and 6 assists, and sixth man Nicolas Batum, with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

After this victory, the 76ers will face Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks in the first round of the Playoffs.

Bulls and Heat to battle for the final East berth

This Friday, the Bulls and Heat will face off for that eighth spot that completes the East side of the NBA Playoffs. The Illinois franchise earned a berth in the deciding game of the playoffs after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 131-115.

Coby White played the role of hero and, with the 42 points he scored, kept alive the Bulls' hopes of being in the decisive phase of the season. Three other basketball players in the franchise surpassed 10 points: Ayo Dosunmu (19 points), DeMar DeRozan (22 points) and Nikola Vucevic (24 points).

The outstanding contribution of Clint Capela (22 points and 17 rebounds), added to the performance of Trae Young (22 points and 10 assists) and Dejonte Murray (30 points), were not enough for the Hawks to win the game and continue to have a chance to be in the Playoffs.