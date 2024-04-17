NBA: Blake Griffin, one of the best power forwards of the 21st century, retires

The player was a standout performer for the Los Angeles Clippers, the franchise that selected him with the number one overall pick in the 2009 draft.

After an outstanding career in the best basketball league in the world that lasted 14 seasons, Blake Griffin announced his retirement at the age of 35. In total, four NBA franchises - Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics - had the privilege of having in their ranks one of the players who best dominated the paint during the second decade of the 21st century.

"I'm thankful for every single moment. Not just the good ones; the wins, the awards, the dunks and the memorable moments spent with my family, friends, fans, teammates and coaches. I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments. The losses, the injuries, the way too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn't be a sports retirement letter without acknowledging the 'haters'," Griffin wrote in a statement posted on social media.

The basketball player made a special mention to his family, whom he thanked for having accompanied and supported him throughout his NBA career: "I could continue on about the people in my life who have contributed immensely to my career, but in this short non-letter, I have to acknowledge my parents, Tommy and Gail, and my brother, Taylor, for their unconditional support and guidance."

Number one draft pick, Rookie of the Year and six-time All-Star

In 2009, the Clippers selected Griffin with the number one pick in the draft, ahead of other players who have left a notable mark on the league such as James Harden, Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan. Before making his NBA debut in the 2009-2010 season, he suffered a serious knee injury that forced him to postpone his debut until the following season.

"With the first pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Clippers select..." Congrats on an amazing career & enjoy retirement, @blakegriffin23! pic.twitter.com/3PqNNf4rib — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 16, 2024

It was with the Clippers -he is the team's second all-time leading scorer- where he managed to display his best version and recorded his best numbers. The Los Angeles franchise enjoyed the power forward for seven and a half seasons - not counting the one in which he was injured - before being traded to the Pistons in January 2018. He spent three years at Michigan before packing his bags in February 2021 and heading to Brooklyn, where he played a season and a half. Griffin's last NBA adventure was with the Celtics, playing a single season.

During his professional career, Griffin was named Rookie of the Year in 2011 and is a six-time All-Star.