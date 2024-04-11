Sports

Monterrey sweeps aside Messi's Inter Miami to advance to Concacaf semifinals

The 'Rayados' will face Columbus Crew, who eliminated Mexico's Tigres on Tuesday, in the next round.

El delantero argentino del Inter Miami Lionel Messi y el centrocampista del Monterrey Luis Romo luchan por el balón durante el partido de fútbol de vuelta de cuartos de final de la Copa de Campeones de la Concacaf entre el Monterrey mexicano y el Inter Miami estadounidense en el Estadio BBVA de Monterrey, México, el 10 de abril de 2024.
(AFP)
AFP
April 11, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP / Voz Media) Mexico's Monterrey became the last team to qualify for the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 with a 3-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Wednesday at BBVA Stadium in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

American Brandon Vázquez, in the 31st minute, Argentine Germán Berterame, in the 58th minute, and Jesús Gallardo, in the 64th minute, scored Monterrey's goals. Paraguay's Diego Gómez, in the 86th minute, scored for Inter Miami.

Lineups:

Monterrey: Esteban Andrada - Gerardo Arteaga, Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina (cautioned 84), Erick Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo (Víctor López 79), Luis Romo (César Garza 85), Maximiliano Meza (Jordi Cortizo 79), Sergio Canales (Alfonso González 85), Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez (Omar Govea 76). Coach Fernando Ortiz.

Inter Miami: Drake Callender - Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Nicolás Freire, Jordi Alba (cautioned 75, 78) (sent off 78), Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen, Diego Gómez, Lionel Messi, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez (cautioned 70). Coach Gerardo Martino.

In the semifinals, Monterrey will face Columbus Crew, who on Tuesday eliminated Mexico's Tigres by defeating them 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw (2-2 aggregate).

Topics:

Recommendation

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), en un partido frente a los Charlotte Hornets en 2024.

The Dallas Mavericks punch their ticket to the playoffs thanks to an outstanding season from Luka Doncic

Champions League: Real Madrid y Manchester City protagonizan un espectacular 3-3 que deja abierta la eliminatoria

Champions League: Real Madrid and Manchester City star in a spectacular 3-3 that leaves all possibilities on the table

Martin Odegaard

Champions League: Arsenal manages a late tie and arrives alive for the second leg against Bayern

UConn Huskies.

UConn Huskies win second straight NCAA March Madness title

NAIA

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics prohibits trans athletes from competing with women

El piloto holandés de Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen celebra su victoria al final de la carrera del Gran Premio de Japón de Fórmula Uno en el circuito de Suzuka en Suzuka, prefectura de Mie, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Verstappen sweeps the Japanese Grand Prix with a new Red Bull double victory

Cordon Press

The pursuit of “eternal glory”: everything you need to know about the Copa Libertadores 2024

CeCe Telfer

"Cheating": British Olympic medalist Sharron Davies criticizes trans men's participation in women's sports

Camiseta de la selección alemana de fútbol.

Adidas and Germany to alter the number 44 on the national team's jersey because the design resembles the SS symbol