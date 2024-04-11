Monterrey sweeps aside Messi's Inter Miami to advance to Concacaf semifinals

The 'Rayados' will face Columbus Crew, who eliminated Mexico's Tigres on Tuesday, in the next round.

(AFP / Voz Media) Mexico's Monterrey became the last team to qualify for the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 with a 3-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Wednesday at BBVA Stadium in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

American Brandon Vázquez, in the 31st minute, Argentine Germán Berterame, in the 58th minute, and Jesús Gallardo, in the 64th minute, scored Monterrey's goals. Paraguay's Diego Gómez, in the 86th minute, scored for Inter Miami.

¡Así avanzamos a la Semifinal de @TheChampions!🔥💙🤍 ¡No te pierdas el resumen de nuestro triunfo sobre el Inter de Miami!📹👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/IruDitXkrC — Rayados (@Rayados) April 11, 2024

Lineups:

Monterrey: Esteban Andrada - Gerardo Arteaga, Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina (cautioned 84), Erick Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo (Víctor López 79), Luis Romo (César Garza 85), Maximiliano Meza (Jordi Cortizo 79), Sergio Canales (Alfonso González 85), Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez (Omar Govea 76). Coach Fernando Ortiz.

Inter Miami: Drake Callender - Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Nicolás Freire, Jordi Alba (cautioned 75, 78) (sent off 78), Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen, Diego Gómez, Lionel Messi, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez (cautioned 70). Coach Gerardo Martino.

In the semifinals, Monterrey will face Columbus Crew, who on Tuesday eliminated Mexico's Tigres by defeating them 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw (2-2 aggregate).