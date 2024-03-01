Millions of dollars in fentanyl and 3D printed gun parts: Border Patrol's serious findings during routine operations

CBP reported that it seized both the drugs and gun parts.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported this Friday that, during a routine operation, its officers made serious discoveries linked to fentanyl pills and weapon parts manufactured using 3D printing technology.

Find in Massena: 3D printed weapon parts

According to the statement shared through the agency's website, CBP agents encountered a 21-year-old at the Massena port of entry in New York who presented an identification document issued by an indigenous U.S. tribe. In the subject's vehicle, they found a 3D-printed lower receiver of a handgun.

Following the discovery, officers did a personal search and came across three more pieces of metal that fit into the receiver, removing key components from what could have been a 'ghost gun.'

Both the pieces of the firearm and the individual were handed over to the New York State Police. The subject will face serious charges related to criminal possession of an undetectable firearm.

"Our CBP Officers screen all travelers entering the United States and continue to get outstanding results from our collaboration with local law enforcement," said Port Director Robert Dwyer.

Confiscation in San Ysidro: Millions of dollars in fentanyl pills

At the San Ysidro, California port of entry, CBP's K-9 unit recently detected a sedan trying to enter the country from Mexico. During the inspection, officers found more than $11 million worth of blue fentanyl pills hidden in the vehicle.

The packages, discovered inside the dashboard and passenger seats, totaled 561,000 pills with a total weight of 123.6 pounds, which is about $11,220,000 worth of fentanyl.

The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, while the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.

These recent findings underscore the need for vigilance and collaboration in border operations to ensure community safety and curb cross-border criminal activities.

Fentanyl, a national threat

Fentanyl has become one of the top security threats to the country, even surpassing concerns about terrorism. Every year, drugs, particularly fentanyl, take a large number of lives in the country and this problem appears to be increasing.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) even had to issue a crucial alert for this year, highlighting that traffickers in Mexico and the United States are employing increasingly sophisticated tactics, such as incorporating additives such as xylazine and mixing fentanyl into counterfeit pills sold with a prescription. This tactic has resulted in a disturbing increase in overdose cases, adversely impacting local communities by supporting violent criminal activities, money laundering, terrorism, organized crime and corruption, ultimately undermining the rule of law.

An analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year also revealed an alarming 276% increase in overdose deaths related to the combination of fentanyl and xylazine in just three years.

The report concluded by highlighting the urgent need to address this public health crisis, which threatens not only the lives of citizens but also undermines national security.