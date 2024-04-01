Society

Millions of Americans on alert in the first storm of April

Authorities warned of flooding, strong winds, tornadoes and snowfall.

Captura de pantalla del pronóstico de la NWS para el 1 de abril de 2024.
(National Weather Service)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
April 1, 2024
1 minute read

From Texas to Virginia, 50 million people are under a storm warning. Severe storms, flooding and snow are expected as the storm that punished California with heavy rain and snow this weekend moves east early in the week.

The National Weather Service warned of hail, "damaging winds" and "tornadoes (some strong)" in the central and eastern part of the country. A "broad region from the southern Plains, the Ozarks, portions of the Ohio Valley, and into a small part of the Mid-Atlantic." This "severe weather" would reach its peak in the afternoon or night on the first day of the month.

Heavy rain is also expected from parts of Indiana to Maryland. Flooding could occur, "with urban areas, roads, and small
streams the most vulnerable."

Large cities such as Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington in Texas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma, face an elevated risk of storms. Others, such as San Antonio (Texas), Indianapolis (Indiana) and Cincinnati (Ohio), present a lower risk, while it is even lower in others such as Wichita (Kansas), and Shreveport (Louisiana). For this reason, the authorities are asking citizens to remain attentive to local meteorological services.

On Tuesday, the storm system will move eastward, including the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. Thunderstorms, strong winds and some tornadoes are expected.

Memphis, Pittsburgh, Washington, DC and Baltimore are some of the cities at risk. Rain will decrease in Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Snow forecast

The NWS forecast snow in the Northern Plains on Monday. Throughout the day, it will begin to decrease at elevations in Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

On Tuesday, snow will fall in northern Michigan and Wisconsin. Both rain and snow will move into New England on Wednesday or Thursday. The focus, however, will be Michigan: The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the northern half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

Topics:

Recommendation

Massapequa Nueva York , Funeral por el asesinado oficial de policía de Nueva York Johnathan E. Diller. Saint Rose of Lima Church.

Stephanie Diller, widow of Officer Jonathan Diller: "How many more police officers and how many more families need to make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them?"

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Baltimore bridge recovery work begins

El actor Chance Perdomo

Actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27

Texas Shelby Park

Iowa to send National Guard to Texas border

Imagen de una iglesia ardiendo.

Attacks against US churches have increased by 800% in the last six years

Evan Gershkovich

One year after Evan Gershkovich's kidnapping, the WSJ journalist is still detained in Moscow on 'espionage' charges

Joe Biden

Biden proclaims that "Transgender Day of Visibility" will be this Easter Sunday

Lizzo durante una actuación en febrero de 2023.

Lizzo says that she "quits": "I didn’t sign up for this sh**"

El youtuber YourFellowArab es secuestrado en Haití mientras se dirigía a entrevistar a Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

YouTuber Arab is kidnapped in Haiti while on his way to interview Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier