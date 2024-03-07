Entertainment

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Netflix presents its first live boxing broadcast

The fight, featuring "Iron Mike" and the current champion, will take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul y Mike Tyson protagonizarán el primer combate de boxeo en vivo en Netflix el próximo 20 de julio en Dallas, Texas.
(Netflix)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 7, 2024
After the tennis match held last Saturday between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, Netflix has done it again. This time, the streaming platform has opted for an epic boxing match for its debut in the world of boxing: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.

The fight, which will feature the famous boxer from the '90s and the current champion and YouTuber, will take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as announced by the platform through a short promotional video posted Thursday on X:

It will be the first time that the former heavyweight champion returns to the ring since 2020. At that time, Variety recalls, Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match, marking his return to this sport after his retirement in 2006. Paul also participated in the event, defeating former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul comment on the fight

However, the current boxing champion did not have the opportunity to fight Tyson. This will change on July 20. The YouTuber had some words about the fight on X:

Mike Tyson, the 54-year-old veteran boxer, was more concise with his words and simply said, "We signed the contract," thus validating the announcement that Netflix had made minutes before:

However, minutes later, the former boxer issued a statement collected by The Hollywood Reporter. In this note, Tyson seemed much more excited about the fight and, specifically, about being able to measure his strength against Jake Paul:

I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a "kid" can do with the experience and aptitude of a goat. It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.

Topics:

