(AFP) Job creation in the United States cooled more than analysts expected in April, while unemployment rose slightly, according to official data published this Friday, which, however, still shows a resilient labor market.

The world's largest economy recorded 175,000 new jobs last month, a drop from March's revised figure of 315,000 jobs. The unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.8% to 3.9%, according to the Department of Labor.