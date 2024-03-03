Sports

Messi and Luis Suárez lead Inter Miami's victory over Orlando

Both scored two goals and the Uruguayan also distributed two assists in his team's win (5-0).

Messi celebra un gol junto a Suárez y Busquets.
(/AFP)
ISRAEL DURO
March 3, 2024
1 minute read

Leo Messi and Luis Suárez led Inter Miami's comfortable victory against Orlando that ended in a rout. The Argentine star scored two of his team's five goals, while the Uruguayan striker scored two more goals to which he added two assists.

Inter Miami's biggest victory

The final 5-0 is the largest victory in the history of the Floridian team, which, in addition, also beat a rival from the same state. With this victory, Tata Martino's team has two wins and a draw so far this MLS season, accumulating 7 points.

The game was decided early on for the Miami team. In the 4th minute, Luis Suárez had already scored his first goal, which was followed by the second just five minutes later. The Uruguayan also provided an assist for Taylor to score the third.

Messi's goal with an aroma of the Barcelona of yesteryear

After the break, Messi claimed the spotlight to close the win with two goals, the last of them a header. In the first, with a clear aroma of the Barcelona of a few years ago, Jordi Alba started strongly and, after combining with the Uruguayan, shot on goal. The defender's attempted clearance hit the crossbar so Messi took advantage of the rebound and scored.

Messi closes the win with a header

In the second, Alba recovered the ball and passed to Suárez, who, after advancing without obstuction, served up Messi to score with a header, an outcome not very common for the star.

Topics:

Recommendation

Los Boston Celtics derrotan a los Philadelphia 76ers y continúan liderando la Conferencia Este.

NBA: No one can stop the Boston Celtics

Jugador del Toronto Blue Jays | Cordon Press

MLB players upset with new see-through uniform

Lionel Messi ante el LA Galaxy | Cordon Press

A goal from Messi saves Inter Miami against the LA Galaxy

Pelea entre los Miami Heat y los New Orleans Pelicans.

Unsportsmanlike conduct in the NBA: A fight between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat ends with four players ejected

Steven Kerr, entrenador de los Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors make Steve Kerr highest-paid coach in NBA history

Messi fue una amenaza con sus pases en el primer partido de la MLS | AFP

Messi and Inter Miami open the MLS season with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

Dani Alves ante un juez de Barcelona | Cordon Press

Dani Alves sentenced to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault

El Inter de Milán celebra el gol de Marko Arnautovic en la victoria frente al Atlético de Madrid en la ida de los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2024.

Champions League: Atlético de Madrid fails in its visit to Inter Milan's stadium

Lionel Messi, durante un juego con el Inter Miami en 2023.

Leo Messi and Inter Miami inaugurates the new MLS season