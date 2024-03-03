Messi and Luis Suárez lead Inter Miami's victory over Orlando

Both scored two goals and the Uruguayan also distributed two assists in his team's win (5-0).

Leo Messi and Luis Suárez led Inter Miami's comfortable victory against Orlando that ended in a rout. The Argentine star scored two of his team's five goals, while the Uruguayan striker scored two more goals to which he added two assists.

Keeping the momentum going ✅ Read more about tonight’s match here: https://t.co/od3jDt5DKm pic.twitter.com/O3LVdNnlHh — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 3, 2024

Inter Miami's biggest victory

The final 5-0 is the largest victory in the history of the Floridian team, which, in addition, also beat a rival from the same state. With this victory, Tata Martino's team has two wins and a draw so far this MLS season, accumulating 7 points.

The game was decided early on for the Miami team. In the 4th minute, Luis Suárez had already scored his first goal, which was followed by the second just five minutes later. The Uruguayan also provided an assist for Taylor to score the third.

Gressel to Suárez to the back of the net to give us the early lead! 👏#MIAvORL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y8DFY1K7In — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Messi's goal with an aroma of the Barcelona of yesteryear

After the break, Messi claimed the spotlight to close the win with two goals, the last of them a header. In the first, with a clear aroma of the Barcelona of a few years ago, Jordi Alba started strongly and, after combining with the Uruguayan, shot on goal. The defender's attempted clearance hit the crossbar so Messi took advantage of the rebound and scored.

A4⃣for4⃣deal going on at @chase_stadium💥 Jordi 🤝 Messi for the fourth of the match #MIAvORL | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/As9fWdVRL9 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Messi closes the win with a header

In the second, Alba recovered the ball and passed to Suárez, who, after advancing without obstuction, served up Messi to score with a header, an outcome not very common for the star.