A brutal tornado in Oklahoma leaves at least four dead and a trail of destruction

The natural phenomenon devastated mainly the cities of Marietta, Holdenville and Sulphur, as well as the state capital.

The state of Oklahoma was hit by a series of tornadoes that left at least four dead and a few injured, as well as numerous homes destroyed. The natural phenomenon mainly affected the cities of Marietta, Holdenville, Sulfur and Oklahoma City. It is estimated that tens of thousands of people were left without power.

According to the latest information available, two deaths were reported in Holdenville, one in Marietta and another in Sulphur.

The tornadoes also damaged homes and roads, such as in Holdenville, where the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management(OEM) reported 14 homes damaged and a blockage of Highway 9 due to the amount of debris.

Regarding power outages, according to PowerOutage.us, some 43,000 customers were left without power in Tulsa, Carter, Murray, Love, Hughes, Pontotoc and Seminole counties.

The state's governor, Kevin Stitt (R), toured some places affected by the tornadoes and later spoke with local journalists.

"It's definitely the most damage I've seen since I've been governor. I've seen a lot of damage. I've been in the state this is my sixth year, but what I saw in downtown Sulfur is incredible," he said while giving a news conference.

In turn, he commented on the situation on his social media. "We’ll build back stronger than ever before— that’s my promise to Sulphur, Holdenville, and every Oklahoma community facing loss today. The Oklahoma Standard is alive and well," Stitt noted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.