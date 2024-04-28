During the conversation, the Florida governor reportedly stated that he does not intend to serve as vice president.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met privately in Miami to discuss how they could work together during the election campaign.

About six people familiar with the meeting said it was their first conversation since DeSantis gave up his presidential candidacy in January.

The Washington Post, the first media outlet to report the meeting, noted that it took place this Sunday, April 28, and was organized by Florida real estate broker Steve Witkoff, known to both Trump and DeSantis.

Although the meeting details are still unknown, according to Politico, the conversation arose at DeSantis's request and revolved around raising funds for the former president's campaign. According to sources from other media outlets, Florida's current governor said he does not intend to serve as vice president if Trump wins the election.

This is good news for Republicans due to the constant friction that has existed between Trump and DeSantis.

“It’s a great development and makes perfect sense for Trump, Desantis and all Republicans," Roy Bailey, who was one of three finance chairs for DeSantis' presidential campaign, told Politico.

“Gov. DeSantis had a really strong volunteer finance team and if we could plug that in and help Trump then that’s what we need to do — and want to do. It’s important to all get together and row in the same direction,” he added.

DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign in January and announced his endorsement of Trump in the Republican primary but has not appeared with him at any campaign events since.

That same month, after the governor endorsed him, the former president said he would "officially retire" the derogatory nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious" he repeatedly used to attack him for nearly a year.

As of this publication, neither Trump nor DeSantis have confirmed the meeting.