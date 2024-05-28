Louisiana warns that two inmates are on the loose

Last Sunday, four inmates managed to escape prison. Two of them have already been found.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana warned that several prisoners escaped, two of which remain at large. Three of the escapees were in prison for committing a homicide in Hammond, while the other was serving time for armed robbery and other weapons charges.

Escape during recreation time

The four convicts are Omarion Hookfin, 19, Avery Guidry (19), Travon Johnson (21) and Jamarcus Cyprian (20). The first three were charged with murder, and Hoofkins had "also acquired additional charges of aggravated battery while incarcerated in Catahoula Parish."

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the four inmates managed to escape from the perimeter fence of the Parish Jail during their recreation time in the yard. After the escape, officers realized upon inspection that a section of the fence "was found to be vulnerable and easily maneuverable in such a way that a small-statured body could slide through."

Two of the prisoners are in custody again

The officers that were deployed to capture them reported that Johnson and Guidry have already been taken into custody. "Sheriff's deputies located them hiding in a dumpster behind the Dollar General store at Pumpkin Center Road and Old Baton Rouge Highway," they said in a statement.