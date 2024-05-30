Louisiana rejects control by WHO, UN and World Economic Forum

Governor Jeff Landry signed a law to prevent the three institutions from having "jurisdiction or power" over his state.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a law, SB 133, to prevent the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (U.N.) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) from "having jurisdiction and power" over his state, thus becoming the first state to do so.

"The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity," the law says.

Republican state Rep. Kathy Edmonston, sponsor of the bill, defended Louisiana's interests in making its own decisions instead of having to obey what international organizations such as the WHO, the U.N. and the WEF dictate. "We’re a sovereign state and we want to make sure that’s known in this legislation," she said.

The GOP-sponsored bill reached the governor's desk after the Louisiana Legislature passed it with a resounding majority. In the Senate, no legislator opposed it, while in the House of Representatives, the initiative received the affirmative vote of 69 legislators, to 22 who rejected it.

Louisiana's opposition to WHO control

The proclamation of this law coincided with the letter sent by 24 Republican governors, including Landry, to Joe Biden to stop the WHO's objective of controlling global health. In the letter, the leaders asked the president not to give up the autonomy of the United States to manage possible pandemics or health crises that may occur in the future and not to turn the organization into "a world authority."

"If adopted, these agreements would seek to elevate the WHO from an advisory body to a global authority in public health. Under the proposed amendments and treaty, the WHO’s Director-General would supposedly gain unilateral power to declare a 'public health emergency of international concern' (PHEIC) in member nations, extending beyond pandemics to include a range of perceived emergencies," the governors wrote. "We are committed to resisting any attempts to transfer authority to the WHO over public policy affecting our citizens or any efforts by the WHO to assert such authority over them."

Some governors such as Kristi Noem (South Dakota) affirmed that they did not allow themselves to be controlled by a "WHO controlled by the left" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the governors, days ago, 22 state attorneys general joined together to ask Biden to challenge the WHO and prevent it from becoming "a global governor of public health."