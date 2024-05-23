Louisiana lists abortion pills as a controlled dangerous substance

The Louisiana State Legislature approved a bill this Thursday that would reclassify abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled dangerous substances. The bill, introduced by Republican state Sen. Thomas Pressly, received the affirmative vote of the majority of the state House of Representatives and Senate.

"I understand that it may give some in this body some heartburn. But I truly believe this is the right step for making sure that the criminal action on the front end is stopped," Pressly said as soon as the bill was ratified, in statements reported by The New York Times.

With this measure, Louisiana takes another step towards a total ban on abortion, whether by clinical or surgical methods.

Although Louisiana already required a prior prescription to dispense the drug, this reclassification of mifepristone and misoprostol means that doctors would need an even more specific license to prescribe them.

If a doctor violates the rule, they would face a fine, the withdrawal of their license or even prison, according to the Associated Press.