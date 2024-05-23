Society

Louisiana lists abortion pills as a controlled dangerous substance

The state Legislature approved, by a vast majority, a bill presented by the Republican Party.

Mifrepistona. Píldora abortiva.
(Flickr / Robin Marty)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 23, 2024
Less than a minute

The Louisiana State Legislature approved a bill this Thursday that would reclassify abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled dangerous substances. The bill, introduced by Republican state Sen. Thomas Pressly, received the affirmative vote of the majority of the state House of Representatives and Senate.

"I understand that it may give some in this body some heartburn. But I truly believe this is the right step for making sure that the criminal action on the front end is stopped," Pressly said as soon as the bill was ratified, in statements reported by The New York Times.

With this measure, Louisiana takes another step towards a total ban on abortion, whether by clinical or surgical methods.

Although Louisiana already required a prior prescription to dispense the drug, this reclassification of mifepristone and misoprostol means that doctors would need an even more specific license to prescribe them.

If a doctor violates the rule, they would face a fine, the withdrawal of their license or even prison, according to the Associated Press.

Topics:

Recommendation

Ticketmaster

DOJ files suit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster for 'monopolistic control'

¿Demasiado jóvenes para la cárcel? Los últimos casos que reabren el debate sobre la responsabilidad penal de los menores | Pexels

CBP adds Tren de Aragua to fiscal year 2024 gang list

Imagen de los estragos que dejaron el paso de varios tornados en la localidad de Greenfield, en Iowa, el martes 21 de mayo de 2024.

Iowa: at least 5 dead and 35 injured after several tornadoes

El exaspirante presidencial de 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy, habla durante la reunión anual de la Conferencia de Acción Política Conservadora (CPAC)

Vivek Ramaswamy acquires 7.7% of Buzzfeed and sends shares soaring

Is Live Nation, Ticketmaster's parent company, about to disappear? A lawsuit from the Department of Justice could achieve its dissolution

Nvidia

Enthusiasm for AI makes Nvidia the third most valuable company in the world

Un exoficial de Policía de Tacoma reclama $47 millones al estado de Washington por acusarlo “falsamente” de conducta racista y criminal

A former Tacoma police officer seeks $47 million from the state of Washington for 'falsely' accusing him of racist and criminal conduct

Policía y vándalos pro-Hamás se enfrentan en la UCLA.

UCLA reassigns police chief after altercations at anti-Israel protests

Un agente de policía de Uvalde deposita fotos en la escuela en la que se produjo la masacre.

Families of Uvalde shooting victims sue Texas State Police over their response during the attack