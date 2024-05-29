Louisiana Legislature passes law allowing law enforcement to detain undocumented immigrants

Republican Governor Jeff Landry is expected to sign the bill in the coming days to join states like Texas, Mississippi, Florida and Arkansas with similar laws.

Louisiana is the latest state to pass a law allowing police to detain undocumented immigrants. The Louisiana State Legislature approved a bill Tuesday to take action against those suspected of having illegal status. The only thing missing is Governor Jeff Landry's signature.

The Legislature, with a Republican majority, promoted this bill to match the policies already approved in Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Florida. The bill has already completed its entire journey in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the Republican governor is expected to sign in the coming days.

SB388 gives legal coverage to local police forces to make arrests. Prior to this bill, it was the exclusive responsibility of federal agencies. It is the second law of a legislative package that aims to reform immigration regulations within the power of the state.

Last Thursday, SB208 was approved, which prohibits cities in the state of Louisiana from declaring themselves as sanctuaries for immigrants, with the aim of preventing situations such as those in New York or Denver from being repeated. Finally, SB279, which is still in the debate phase, plans to prevent undocumented immigrants from obtaining driving licenses.

The state of Texas, led by Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott, was the first to promote this type of law that increases restrictions against illegal immigrants. It is considered a direct reaction to the border crisis that is hitting the country's southern border. In Texas, however, the law that allows local law enforcement to arrest people suspected of being undocumented was taken to court and is currently blocked.