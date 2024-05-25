Louisiana governor signs abortion pill reclassification law

Mifepristone and misoprostol will now become controlled dangerous substances. Jeff Landry claims that the law will protect women across the state.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation to reclassify abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled dangerous substances after the legislature approved the initiative presented by the Republican Party. In this way, it becomes the first state to implement a standard of these characteristics.

"Requiring an abortion inducing drug to be obtained with a prescription and criminalizing the use of an abortion drug on an unsuspecting mother is nothing short of common sense. This bill protects women across Louisiana and I was proud to sign this bill into law today," Landry posted on social media as soon as he signed the bill.

Last Thursday, the Louisiana legislature voted to reclassify abortion pills. The bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Pressly, was supported by the majority of the state House and Senate.

"I understand that some members of this body experience some heartburn. But I truly believe that it is the right step to ensure that criminal action on the front lines is put to an end," Pressly said as soon as the bill was ratified, in statements reported by The New York Times.

Although Louisiana already required a prior prescription to dispense the drug, this reclassification of mifepristone and misoprostol means that doctors would need an even more specific license to prescribe them.

If a doctor violates the law, they will be fined. They could have their license taken away or even be sent to prison, according to the Associated Press.

Kamala Harris: "It's Donald Trump's fault"

Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to the initiative signed by Landry by calling Louisiana Republicans "extremists" for passing "legislation to criminalize the possession of safe and effective abortion medication with penalties of several years of jail time."

Additionally, Harris said that "Donald Trump is to blame."