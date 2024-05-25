Society

Louisiana governor signs abortion pill reclassification law

Mifepristone and misoprostol will now become controlled dangerous substances. Jeff Landry claims that the law will protect women across the state.

Mifrepistona. Píldora abortiva.
(Flickr / Robin Marty)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 25, 2024
1 minute read

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation to reclassify abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled dangerous substances after the legislature approved the initiative presented by the Republican Party. In this way, it becomes the first state to implement a standard of these characteristics.

"Requiring an abortion inducing drug to be obtained with a prescription and criminalizing the use of an abortion drug on an unsuspecting mother is nothing short of common sense. This bill protects women across Louisiana and I was proud to sign this bill into law today," Landry posted on social media as soon as he signed the bill.

Last Thursday, the Louisiana legislature voted to reclassify abortion pills. The bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Pressly, was supported by the majority of the state House and Senate.

"I understand that some members of this body experience some heartburn. But I truly believe that it is the right step to ensure that criminal action on the front lines is put to an end," Pressly said as soon as the bill was ratified, in statements reported by The New York Times.

Although Louisiana already required a prior prescription to dispense the drug, this reclassification of mifepristone and misoprostol means that doctors would need an even more specific license to prescribe them.

If a doctor violates the law, they will be fined. They could have their license taken away or even be sent to prison, according to the Associated Press.

Kamala Harris: "It's Donald Trump's fault"

Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to the initiative signed by Landry by calling Louisiana Republicans "extremists" for passing "legislation to criminalize the possession of safe and effective abortion medication with penalties of several years of jail time."

Additionally, Harris said that "Donald Trump is to blame."

Topics:

Recommendation

Los misioneros estadounidenses Davy y Natalie Lloyd que fueron asesinados en Haití el 23 de mayo de 2024

The daughter and son-in-law of a Republican representative from Missouri were murdered by gangs in Haiti where they had been serving as missionaries since 2022

Alec Baldwin

Bad news for Alec Baldwin: His motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges is denied

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden trial: Judge rules prosecution will not be allowed to present its most controversial evidence

Business owners in New York City are choosing to arm themselves amid increased crime and police ineffectiveness

Meme de 'Doge'. La perra que lo protagonizó, Kabosu, murió el 2

Kabosu, the dog who went viral after inspiring the 'Doge' meme, dies at 18

Ozempic

The use of prescription medicine for weight loss and diabetes has increased by 600% in young people since 2020

Fachada principal del Tribunal Supremo.

In line with the government, Supreme Court ratifies ACCA 'three strikes' law for weapons possession with prior drug convictions

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo proporcionado por 6abc Philadelphia en el que explican cómo acusaron a Glenis Zapata, Miss Indiana Latina 2011, por lavado de dinero y vinculación a una cartel de la droga de México.

Glenis Zapata, Miss Indiana Latina 2011, is charged with trafficking and links to the Mexican drug cartel

Tras pedir perdón por la esclavitud, los demócratas de California aprueban 3 proyectos de ley de reparaciones en el Senado estatal

After apologizing for slavery, California Democrats pass 3 reparations bills in state Senate