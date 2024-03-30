Lizzo says that she "quits": "I didn’t sign up for this sh**"

The singer, who is being sued for sexual harassment, claims that she is a victim of lies and ridicule after a new wave of criticism for performing at an event for the president's re-election campaign.

"I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it," the singer Lizzo posted on social media this Saturday, after saying: "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it."

"I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name," she also wrote before concluding: "I didn't sign up for this sh**... I QUIT."

Lizzo is being sued for sexual harassment by three of her former dancers. The controversy was fueled again on Friday when the singer performed at a fundraising event for Joe Biden's campaign at the Radio Music Hall. The lawyer prosecuting the case against her told NewsNation that, given the accusations against her, it was "shameful" that she had been chosen.